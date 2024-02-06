Smoke warning issued as firefighters attend scene of early morning blaze

The Country Fire Authority is on the scene of a fire in Hamilton.
The incident at Kent Road was reported about 6.30am on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
Two Hamilton units attended the scene and the incident was deemed safe at 7.17am as the CFA issued a warning for visible smoke in the area.
"Smoke will be visible from nearby roads and communities. There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required," it said.
"Emergency services will remain in the area."
It came after Hamilton and North Hamilton brigades were called to a large grass and scrub fire in the rear yard of a residential property at Kent Road shortly before 10.30pm the night before.
A CFA spokesperson said four CFA units were called to a large backyard fire in Hamilton at around 10.22pm.
"Crews arrived to find a fire approximately 10 by five metres in size.
"Victoria Police were also on scene. The incident was under control at 10.47pm and deemed safe at 11.03pm."
Fire restrictions have been in force in Southern Grampians since November 20, 2023, and will run through to May 1, 2024.
The restrictions mean residents cannot light a fire in the open air unless they have a permit or comply with certain requirements.
