Times change but this watchmaker has just clocked up 50 years on the job

Australia's road signs had only just switched from imperial to metric the year Camperdown watchmaker Colin Brian got his start.
Mr Brian was aged 17 when he began turning his fondness for tinkering into what would become a career spanning half-a-century.
"I just wanted to leave school," he laughed.
"Max Thorne advertised the job in October or November 1973 and I just applied for it because I was playing around with a couple of old clocks at home.
"By the time I started it was 1974. I enjoyed the general knowledge, learning about how they worked and all the customers.
"I've stayed ever since in all its forms including Camperdown Showcase Jewellers owned by Jim and Gwenda Willsher. I just came with the furniture.
"It's just one of those things which went from one thing to another."
He said while the store had moved various times across the town since the '70s and trends had changed, he just kept ticking along.
"I've seen different changes from mechanical watches through to digital and now they're going back to analogue and wind-up," Mr Brian said.
But one project in particular stuck with him.
"A steel clock came in with kangaroos and emus and on the dial it had sheep," Mr Brian said.
"There was also a map of Australia. This thing had been converted from wind-up to battery.
"They kept the original hands, we researched it and there were only seven of them in Australia. I converted it all back and got it going again.
"I think it was presented to someone for running. When I researched it, they were only given to people in high positions."
