The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Housing sales decline; appetite for million-dollar properties increases

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 7 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of houses sold in Warrnambool decreased in 2023, CoreLogic data shows.
The number of houses sold in Warrnambool decreased in 2023, CoreLogic data shows.

The number of houses sold in Warrnambool decreased by 30 per cent in 2023 as interest rates increased and the cost of living skyrocketed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.