Housing sales decline; appetite for million-dollar properties increases

The number of houses sold in Warrnambool decreased by 30 per cent in 2023 as interest rates increased and the cost of living skyrocketed.
There were 292 homes sold in Warrnambool north in 2023 and 149 in Warrnambool south.
Warrnambool south includes Allansford, while Warrnambool north includes properties north of Raglan Parade, Dennington and Woodford
This was a 27.9 per cent and a 33.5 per cent decrease from the previous 12 months when 405 sold in north Warrnambool and 224 sold in south Warrnambool, according to CoreLogic data.
The number of houses sold in Moyne West - which includes Koroit and Port Fairy - decreased by 29.4 per cent in 2023, with 60 houses sold compared with 85 in the previous 12 months.
In Portland, there were 162 sold in 2023 compared with 220 in 2022 - a 26.4 per cent drop, while Hamilton recorded a 17 per cent drop, with 181 sold in 2023 compared with 218 in the previous 12-month period.
The number of houses sold in Camperdown also declined, with 58 sold in 2023 compared with 80 in 2022 - a 27.5 per cent drop.
CoreLogic economic Kaytlin Ezzy said while sales activity has largely normalised at the national level, regional Victoria markets remained somewhat subdued.
"Over the 12 months to November, approximately 21,000 houses were sold across regional Victoria, down 14.7 per cent compared to the previous 12 month period and 20.4% below the previous five-year average," Ms Ezzy said.
"A similar softening was seen across the Warrnambool and the south-west region, with sales across Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland down 30.3 per cent, 17 per cent, and 26.4 per cent, respectively, year-on-year."
Ms Ezzy said weaker sale volumes havd been influenced by a number of factors, including the high interest rate environment, low consumer sentiment and the rising cost of living.
"Additionally, the region's relative affordability is likely also hampering housing demand, with Warrnambool and south-west regions housing values up 35.2 per cent since the onset of COVID, compared to the 14.3 per cent rise seen in Melbourne house values."
CoreLogic's latest construction cost data shows prices are starting to normalise after a recent peak of 11.9 per cent over the 12 months to December 2022. The cost of construction increased by 2.9 per cent but it was the smallest rise since 2007 and below the pre-COVID decade average of 4 per cent.
CoreLogic construction cost estimation manager John Bennett said uncertainty around interest rates had an impact on the building industry in 2023.
"In 2023 there was a bit of uncertainty around what the fallout from the interest rate increases would be and therefore the overall impact on the building industry," Mr Bennett said.
"While the latest figures show the market has settled down, I don't think we have seen the slowdown many were expecting.
"While dwelling approvals are still well below historic averages, there is still an elevated level of projects under construction which is keeping cost pressures high."
On Monday, the federal government released its State of Australia's Regions report, which revealed the average time to save a deposit was 10 years compared with seven years in 2003.
However, demand for houses in the higher price range remained strong.
There were 31 homes sold for more than $1 million.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said the number of buyers with a budget of more than $1 million for a house in Warrnambool had increased.
"What we're finding is that people with budgets in excess of $1 million for properties in Warrnambool is no longer uncommon," he said.
A search comparing homes from 2019 to 2024 shows $1 million will still buy you an enviable property in the city.
In 2019, a three-bedroom home with river views on Wollaston Road was listed for $1.4 million, while in 2024 a three-bedroom home with sea views in the new estate off Hopkins Point Road has a price range of between $1.45 and $1.55 million.
However, in the lower price ranges the difference in what can be bought for under $500,000 is more apparent.
A four-bedroom home with two living areas on a large corner block was selling for $465,000 in 2019. while in 2024 a three-bedroom home with one living room has a price range of between $450,000 and $475,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.