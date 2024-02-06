Under the Auld Pump: New president pleased with club's progress

Portland Football Club president Andrew Neve goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD, discussing his sporting achievements, growing up in Portland and his different occupations.
AT A GLANCE
Born: March 10, 1974 in Portland.
Partner: Mel
Children: Tirana, Josh and Xayde.
Education: Portland South Primary School before going to Monivae College Hamilton.
Sporting highlight: Playing for Heathmere when they won the reserves grand final in 2006.
What are your memories of that reserves grand final back in 2006?
We defeated Tyrendarra to win the flag. The game was played at Alexandra Park in Portland.
I'll never forget the weather was atrocious. We ended up kicking four goals and a few points while Tyrendarra booted three goals and a couple of points.
Despite the bad weather there was a big crowd as it was the first year that Coleraine played in the South West District Football Netball League.
Did your footy career begin at Heathmere?
No. I started out playing for South Portland juniors. I was lucky enough to play in a premiership in the under 12s before going on to play in the under 16s but in between that time I played school footy at Hamilton's Monivae College.
I started out as a weekly boarder at the school before going as a full-time boarder in my 11th and 12th year at the school.
I'll never forget I broke my left wrist while play fighting at Monivae and went into hospital on my 18th birthday for the operation.
Sadly, I missed out on playing in Portland's under 18 side when they won the flag in 1991 as I had missed most of the season through the injury.
Where were you working in Portland back in the 1990s?
I started work with Borthwicks in Portland in 1993.
I worked my way through the system at the abattoirs. I was working on the lamb chain as a boner and then as a slicer.
There used to be a lot of people working at Borthwicks back in that era. I was there for a few years before I went and worked in my parents Portland milk-bar.
It was a successful milk-bar but had to close because of supermarkets and then I had a career change to the hospitality industry.
My first job in the industry was working at the Portland RSL and then I made the move to the Sandilands Restaurant and Reception Centre. Then I was appointed manager at the Richmond Henty Hotel for a few yearsbefore getting the opportunity to work as an assistant manager at the Bentleigh Club in Melbourne.
Andrew that was a big move to go from Portland to Melbourne? Did you enjoy your time living in Melbourne?
I was there for five years. I loved my job at the Bentleigh Club as it's where the Melbourne Football Club would often have functions. It was extra special for me as I barrack for the Demons.
I'll never forget the great AFL legend Ron Barassi used to host a luncheon there every month. They were great functions and lots of other old Demon stars used to turn up.
One of the old stars I got to know pretty well was Stuart Spencer.
Stuart was born at Digby before playing footy for Portland and then going to Melbourne where he played in premierships with the Demons in 1955 and 1956.
It was always a highlight catching up with Stuart to talk about the old times not only at Melbourne but also at Portland.
Andrew, late last year you were appointed the president of the Portland Football Netball Club for season 2024. How is the club progressing going into the new season?
We're going along alright. Lochie Huppatz our senior footy coach is happy how we're tracking.
Lochie is well credentialed for the job. We haven't got any big name recruits like other clubs in the Hampden Football Netball League this season but we've got plenty of good local lads coming through the ranks.
We're still chasing up a few players and have our fingers crossed we may be able to snare one or two before the season starts.
We've got good numbers in all our grades in footy and netball.
Laura Kelly has come back home to take up the role as senior netball coach. She's going to be a handy acquisition to our ranks.
We're offering a great pathway for our netballers.
It looks like it's going to be a really good season for the Hampden Football Netball League. We've got a loyal supporter base and with big name recruits like Ben Cunnington signing up with Warrnambool, I'm sure plenty of fans will want to go to games to see stars like him play.
It's tough for small clubs like us. We struggle to attract big name players because we're so far from Melbourne or Adelaide.
I think over the last five years we've lost about 15 players who have gone down to play with Newcomb in Geelong. They have left to take up work opportunities or to go to university.
Is the Portland Football Netball Club in a strong financial position?
We're going along good. The club is very lucky to have some wonderful sponsors like Keppel Prince.
They have been our major sponsor for years and over the last few years we've had numerous other sponsors jump on board which is great for the club.
We're looking at extending our change rooms and social club rooms. They will be exciting developments once they come together but they are in the early stages.
The club has really grown over the last few years as we couldn't fit any more people in the social rooms for the junior presentation night last year.
Did you play any other sports than footy?
I played cricket with Portland Colts and for Monivae College. It's fair to say I was an average cricketer.
What do you do for work now Andrew?
I'm a shift manager with Qube down at the Portland wharf. I've been down there for eight years.
It's a busy time of the year for us. We're always loading or unloading things onto the cargo vessels.
I think there's 70 workers there but before COVID we had around 110 workers.
COVID had a big impact on everyone but we're seeing things pick up over the last ten months.
