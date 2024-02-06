The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: New president pleased with club's progress

By Tim Auld
February 6 2024 - 3:30pm
Andrew Neve was appointed Portland's president for the 2024 season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Portland Football Club president Andrew Neve goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD, discussing his sporting achievements, growing up in Portland and his different occupations.

