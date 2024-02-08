Melbourne Country Week: Captain previews team ahead of prestigious carnival

Warrnambool will return to the top-tier of the Melbourne Country Week carnival when the time-honoured tournament kicks off on Monday, February 12.
After winning the division two competition last year, the team will play against the very best country cricket leagues in Victoria at some of the premier cricket venues in Melbourne.
Captain Cameron Williams provides a unique insight into his squad ahead of the opening match against Geelong:
Geoff Williams (Nestles): "Wiz has probably been the most consistent batsman in the league for the last four to five years and deserves a spot at the top. He knows his game inside and out, and we're confident he'll make a lot of runs. He will also bowl some overs."
Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure): "Oozes leadership and he has a cool head in busy situations. Banty is a fantastic bloke and important for me to lean on and obviously is a terrific batsman. He keeps everyone's feet on the ground at crucial times."
Jacob Hetherington (Nestles): "He lives and breathes cricket and is one of the best all-rounders in the competition. Jacob is a really smart player and is going to be a real leader for years to come."
Craig Britten (Russells Creek): "He is having his best year since coming to Warrnambool three years ago. Fantastic swing bowler and his second spells are great with his change ups. He's got a big heart and is a genuine workhorse."
Alex Jennings (Port Fairy): "Another good all-rounder which is the path we've gone down, he's a good spinning option and great fielder. His Premier experience will help us on bigger grounds in Melbourne."
Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool): "He really proved himself last year, so he'll bat middle to lower order and get guys on strike in later overs and hit some boundaries. Knows his game well for a young fella."
Theo Opperman (Merrivale): "He's a young gun on the rise. At 20 you have to blood youth and you need these kinds of guys coming through. Everyone needs a chance and he deserves a spot."
Rommel Shahzad (Allansford-Panmure): "He bowled brilliantly to my side despite being jet lagged and is a proven performer for Allansford this year. Canadian premier league player who plays almost full-time. He's a star and will bowl up top for us."
Matt Petherick (Merrivale): "He has very good change ups, can go with the new pill but in the later overs and in the field he'll be really crucial. He's vital for us if we want to win. He's importantly a good bloke to have around the group."
Xavier Beks (Dennington): "Gets wickets straight up and it's in his genes to go to country week. One of the best new-ball bowlers in the competition. We think he'll be leading Warrnambool's attack with Petherick for years to come."
Shannon Beks (Dennington): "When you look at the age demographic of our other opening batsman in 'Wiz', Shannon is a really similar player and needs an opportunity. On better grounds, bowlers and wickets he'll be a better player for it. I can't wait to see him on flatter Melbourne wickets."
Todd Lamont (Mortlake): "He's done it before for South West and he fit in superbly last year. With Todd, his batting, bowling, cricket brain, all facets as a player are covered. A Mortlake legend and I can't wait to play with him again."
Joe Kenna (Merrivale): "He's a very, very consistent spinner and has taken on more leadership this year which will help us. In the top three spinners in the comp and he'll be utilised really well throughout the week."
Fixture:
Geelong v Warrnambool at Geelong - Monday, February 12
Ferntree Gully v Warrnambool at Camberwell - Tuesday, February 13
Warrnambool v Leongatha at Brighton - Wednesday, February 14
Crossover matches - Thursday, February 15 at Walter Galt, Endeavour Hills, Croydon and Altona
Final - Friday, February 16 at Junction Oval.
