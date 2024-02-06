Marj says giving up cigarettes has helped her reach 100th birthday

QUITTING smoking nearly 30 years ago helped Port Fairy's Marj Dean reach her 100th birthday on Tuesday.
Ms Dean, who still lives at home, has been overwhelmed with well wishes from family and friends.
"I never knew it would be this big," she told The Standard.
"I've had countless phone calls and messages from people all over the place. I must admit the 100 years have gone really quick.
"We had a gathering on Saturday afternoon at the Port Fairy football club social rooms and more than 70 people turned up. They all made a big fuss of me which was really lovely.
"I've been very lucky to have had such a great family. I just want to say a big thank-you to people who have contacted me because there's no way I could get in contact with everyone."
The mother of three still remembers when she quit smoking after her late husband Fred was diagnosed with cancer.
"I would say there's no way known I would have made 100 if I never quit smoking about 28 years ago," Ms Dean said.
"Fred passed away from a smoking related issue. I just came home and threw three packets of cigarettes in the bin.
"I just went cold turkey. It's the best move I made and it's the reason why I'm still here today celebrating with family and friends."
Ms Dean loves her time in Port Fairy but misses her weekly visits to the shops on Thursdays.
"I used to love going down to Sackville and Bank streets on Thursdays," she said.
"I really miss catching up with local people in the various shops. I've always wanted to shop locally and I still do that today - I just phone up my orders."
The keen footy fan, who is a passionate Hawthorn supporter, hopes the Hawks can win another flag in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.