Worldwide tours helping cricketer through cancer battle

A worldwide cricket tour initiative described as "a sporting version of the men's shed" is helping a life-long south-west player navigate his cancer battle.
Portland's Lyndon Oakley is looking forward to two overseas trips - to the United Kingdom in late May and Vanuatu in August - where he will play his favourite pastime and immerse himself in different cultures.
The father-of-three already has two overseas cricket adventures under his belt after visits to Hawaii in 2014 and Samoa last year.
The next two will hold extra significance for Oakley, 68, after he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in September 2023.
"I am going through treatment at the moment for lung cancer," he told The Standard.
"I was told two days after (AFL) grand final day after we (Collingwood) won."
Oakley, who is involved with the baptist church in Portland, warned those who smoked to give up the habit.
"It is a very aggressive cancer and it came from smoking," he said.
"It is an evil thing. It is what it is. I know that I smoked and I stopped about six years ago but I am the one wearing that because I did it. I put my hand up and say I am responsible because I was old enough to know better."
Oakley, who is undergoing chemotherapy in Warrnambool and is also taking tablets for his illness, is upbeat.
The former stonemason/builder still umpires in the Hamilton and District Cricket Association on weekends and plans to return to the pitch as a player after he's undergone his latest round of treatment.
"It's just the camaraderie and I just love cricket. I have played 50 years of continuous cricket," he said.
"I come from a cricketing family."
Oakley is among a host of cricket-mad people to enjoy Exotic Cricket Tours which take people across the globe to play and explore.
Exotic Cricket Tours volunteer Derek Braidner, who is based in Melbourne, said veteran's cricket had far-reaching benefits.
"I am sitting here watching two teams play at Glen Waverley. It's the over 70s and the average age out there would be 72 and they're playing like 16-year-olds. They absolutely love it," he told The Standard.
"This is a sporting version of men's shed.
"I have had so many wives say to me 'the best thing that has happened to my husband is he started playing cricket again at the age of 60'. It has a real big health aspect to it."
Oakley can attest to those benefits. He is excited to visit England and Scotland - before additional time in Ireland - later this year with Exotic Cricket Tours.
One of his twin sons Llewellyn, 24, will travel with him.
"The English one is called the Castles Tour. We start off and play in the King's front yard at Balmoral Castle and we end up staying at castles and flash houses and end up at the Windsor Castle in the King's back yard playing cricket," Oakley said.
"I want to check out Stonehenge because I am a bricklayer, stonemason, and there's a lot of the old buildings I'd like to check out and Lord's cricket ground, which is close to Abbey Road where the Beatles were."
The passionate cricketer, who is also dad to daughter Shivaun, 27, and son Nikolaus, 24, is an advocate for mental health, having spread the R U OK day message across the south-west, and believes the game is helping him during his health battles.
"I am just living the dream," he said of touring the world playing cricket.
"It's the looking forward part of it, not looking back.
"I spoke to my cancer doctor about travelling. I am just not allowed to play cricket at the moment but once I get through treatment I'll be having a crack, don't worry."
Braidner said it was pleasing to see people such as Oakley enjoying their sport into retirement.
"Veterans cricket is now over 40s, over 50s, over 60s and over 70s and it's now over 75s as well," he said.
"Veterans cricket can mean a lot more than just playing cricket. It gives people our age something to strive for and really look forward to.
"It gives you a reason to get up in the morning.
"I have been playing cricket for 70 years and there's people who have played cricket longer than I have. It is a way of life."
Braidner said the tours he helped organise were an extra way for those to enjoy the game.
"It is quite amazing worldwide. We have been playing veteran's cricket in Melbourne for 17 years now and I have been organising international cricket tours for these guys and their wives.
"We have visited 34 countries in 15 years.
"We also played the first game of cricket ever in Iceland. We played there about five years ago and that was an extraordinary tale in itself.
"Next year we're doing a tour that has never been done before. We have been invited to play in the only cricket games on ice on the planet (in Switzerland).
"St Moritz lake is frozen and the club over there sets up four days of cricket on the frozen lake.
"There is only eight teams in the world invited and I have managed to get Australia two teams."
