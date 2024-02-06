The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Worldwide tours helping cricketer through cancer battle

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
February 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland's Lyndon Oakley, 68, has played cricket most of his life. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Portland's Lyndon Oakley, 68, has played cricket most of his life. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A worldwide cricket tour initiative described as "a sporting version of the men's shed" is helping a life-long south-west player navigate his cancer battle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.