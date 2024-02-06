$9.5 million upgrade proposed for new medical hub in CBD

The cost of a new-look medical hub for Warrnambool has blown out by more than $4 million.
Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative (GAC) has submitted amended plans for the "one stop shop" to Warrnambool City Council.
The centre, which would bring the organisation's sites under one roof, had been expected to cost $4.9 million.
However, the new plans reveal the proposal would now cost $9.56 million.
The plans state the reason for the amendment as "cost of the original development in current construction climate exceeds available budget".
"The project will bring primary healthcare, elder and home care, community and child youth and family services into the one central location," the planning application states.
"The site is currently used by GAC as one of two centres providing a mix of essential primary healthcare, elder and home care, community, and child youth and family services to GAC Aboriginal Community members, together with a facility at 3 Banyan Street, Warrnambool.
"The GAC currently run an Aboriginal transport service to the site to support community members attending appointments.
"This split of services across two sites results in inefficiencies that inhibits GAC from providing an integrated health service that is responsive to the needs of community."
In the revised plan, the basement level will retain the three storage rooms, staff lunch room, toilets and a car park with 11 spaces.
It proposes a new two-storey entrance to the medical centre at the rear of the site and expansion of the ground floor level to increase the total space from 921-square-metres to 1692-square-metres.
A roof top garden was included in the initial plans, but has been removed.
"It is no longer proposed to provide a roof top garden, instead the rooftop will extend to the rear to cover the proposed built form. Stairs will allow access to the roof for a new service platform," the application states.
"A new front facade will be provided for the building on its Kepler Street frontage.
"The facade will be a contemporary style form providing visual interest and articulation of the building to the streetscape. Materials for the facade include concrete tilt slab walls treated with resene 'concrete clear' stonewash, cortend steel laser cut screen, and wathaurong glass with inlaid artwork."
The application states the refurbishment of the existing facility would allow GAC to deliver a much needed single integrated comprehensive medical and health service facility for Aboriginal community members in Warrnambool and the wider region.
"The development will provide a facility that caters for the specific needs of the GAC Aboriginal Community members, which will help increase visitation and improve overall levels of health in their community," it states.
