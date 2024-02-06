Good pre-season signs for Hampden football side, double blow for brothers

Hamilton Kangaroos have added recruits to a relatively stable playing group though two established players will likely miss the entire Hampden football league campaign.
Brothers Luke and Noah Uebergang have both sustained anterior cruciate ligament injuries which can take up to 12 months to return from.
Luke, who has played more than 150 games for the Kangaroos, injured his ACL at training while younger sibling Noah did his at a beach session.
"It's tragic for the two boys," first-year Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas told The Standard.
"It's not ideal but unfortunately it's just knees these days, it happens so easy."
Rising goal-kicker Zach Burgess has departed the Kangaroos for Mininera and District league side Glenthompson-Dunkeld but the club has recruited players including Harry Turnham (Panmure), Jack Murray, and Jack English (returning after time away).
Thomas is pleased with what the new players have brought to the group.
"It's just the standards they're bringing, it's just the values of good club people," he said.
"It's not so much what's happening on the track, it's what's happening off the track, which is the most impressive part."
Thomas said the Kangaroos had enjoyed strong numbers at pre-season training with the group putting emphasis on the basics and how it wanted its attack and defence to look.
He said the entire group had brought high standards to the sessions and would look to put the hard work into effect when it faced Ararat and Horsham Demons in practice matches in March.
"We know where we're at, we know we've got a long way to go," he said.
The newly-appointed mentor is delighted with his players' professionalism while the club waits for its home at Melville Oval to be redeveloped.
"It's been tough in one way but the guys are just happy to train and play, they don't shirk it, they're just happy to do their thing which has been good," he said.
Thomas is keeping simple objectives for the Kangaroos, who finished ninth with two wins in 2023.
"Our game style's going to develop more, we just hope to be a bit harder to play against than where we were last year," he said.
"If we can get improvement there it's going to be a big success for us I think."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.