Tip of the iceberg: Lettuce costs soar as horror season hits producers

Inclement weather has destroyed crops of fresh produce, sending prices through the roof.
The cost of lettuce, broccoli and other fresh produce has increased - with some people paying more than $5 for a lettuce - due to wet weather on the east coast of Australia.
It's a situation Volcano Produce Ben Pohlner knows all too well.
In 2023 the Tower Hill farmer lost between $200,000 and $250,000 worth of produce.
"This time last year we had a really wet start to the season," Mr Pohlner said.
"It had a huge impact on our productivity."
Mr Pohlner said lettuces, cauliflower, broccoli and cabbages all got rot and had to be ploughed.
"I really feel for those guys," he said.
"The farmers on the east coast are going through what we're going through now.
"I know how devastating it can be."
Mr Pohlner said 2023 had been a traumatic year and he had been worried about the future of the business, which is now in its sixth year.
"We were ploughing between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of produce a week for three months," he said.
"If that happened again this year, we were gone."
However, Mr Pohlner said this season was proving to be "the best ever".
He said there was an abundance of lettuces, cucumbers and zucchinis.
Mr Pohlner said he was extremely grateful for the community for their support of the business.
He is dedicated to keeping prices down, with lettuces selling for $4.
"The price of most vegetables are rising but our prices don't fluctuate," Mr Pohlner said.
"The only thing that happens is if we've got too much of something, the price goes down."
And if you've been leaving lettuce out of your weekly shop due to the high cost, Mr Pohlner is reducing the cost to $2 on the weekend.
"We're going to discount the lettuces to $2 on the weekend because we've got so many," he said.
In June 2022, Mr Pohlner told The Standard he was not increasing the price of his produce, despite price hikes across the nation.
At the time external costs including rising fuel, transport and packaging prices had resulted in wide-spread inflation of fresh produce in major retail chains.
