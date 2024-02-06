Summer storm that caused flash flooding dumped record rainfall on city

The summer storm that caused flash flooding across Warrnambool in January dumped a new daily record on the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology's recent climate report shows Warrnambool recorded 74.6mm of rain on January 8, 2024.
It's the highest daily rainfall for the month on record, beating the 56.4mm that fell on January 12, 2011.
The bureau has been recording rainfall at the weather site at the Warrnambool airport for 26 years.
The data sets out the 24-hour total rainfall from 9am the day before to 9am of the current day.
Of the 74.6mm of rain, 51mm fell in the short window between 3.46pm - 5.08pm on Sunday, January 7, causing flash flooding across Warrnambool.
Residents in Warrnambool's Japan Street again saw their properties inundated with water despite a million-dollar council drainage upgrade.
The council's acting chief executive officer Peter Utri said the downpour was often termed a one-in-a-100-year flood event.
"A storm of this size will inevitably lead to flash flooding. Once the rain eased, in a lot of areas the water drained away reasonably quickly," he said at the time.
Warrnambool recorded a total of 108.4mm of rain during the month of January, compared to just 25mm the year before.
There were four days over 30 degrees with the hottest day reaching 32.7 degrees on January 6 - the day before the summer storm.
In January 2023 there were five days when the temperature exceeded 30 degrees and the hottest day hit 38.5 degrees on January 17.
Peak wind gusts hit 69kmh on January 16, 2024, compared to 80kmh on January 17, 2023.
Hamilton recorded 60.4mm of rain during January, as well as its lowest maximum temperature for at least 20 years.
The weather station at the Hamilton airport recorded a daily maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees for the month, the lowest since 2004 when temperatures hit 22.8.
The average temperature for January in Hamilton is 26.8 degrees.
Statewide, the January mean maximum temperature was close to the 1961-1990 average at .2 degrees above average.
