The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Lifelong friendships' keep experienced player coming back to country week

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 6 2024 - 11:50am, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Bant, pictured batting in the division two country week grand final last year, will represent Warrnambool again. Pictures by Morgan Hancock
Chris Bant, pictured batting in the division two country week grand final last year, will represent Warrnambool again. Pictures by Morgan Hancock

While Allansford-Panmure champion Chris Bant enjoys the competitive nature of the Melbourne Country Week carnival, it's the "lifelong friendships" he has forged along the way which stick in his memory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.