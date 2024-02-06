'Lifelong friendships' keep experienced player coming back to country week

While Allansford-Panmure champion Chris Bant enjoys the competitive nature of the Melbourne Country Week carnival, it's the "lifelong friendships" he has forged along the way which stick in his memory.
The prolific division one batsman has plenty of experience at country week level, first playing for Warrnambool in 2017-18 when it was in the provincial division and hasn't missed a carnival since.
Previously, Bant had played almost a decade of country week for the Grassmere association.
Putting the cut-throat cricket being played across the week to the side, Bant said there was more to what just happened on the field which made the experience special.
"The best bit about it is getting to go away with a bunch of guys you don't really know or you play against each week," he said.
"The cricket itself is obviously great, but getting to know different guys is the best part. I've made lifelong friendships out of playing country week.
"Without country week you may not have really been able to meet these guys and get to know them otherwise, so that's the best bit.
"There's guys you get to know at country week who you probably wouldn't get a chance to get to know and you realise they are terrific blokes."
With Warrnambool now back in the top-flight after winning the division two title last season - with Bant player-of-the-match in the final against Wangaratta - he said there was an air of confidence amongst the group ahead of the opening match against Geelong on Monday, February 12.
"We bat really deep, a lot of them are in form and with the ball we've got a great mix of spin options. All bases are covered but it's just about putting it all together when we get there.
"Provincial is a big step up from division two last year but it's all part of it. We know what we're in for.
"In provincial you've got quality players all the way through. It's probably the depth that's the biggest thing I've found. They don't rely on a few guns, it's pretty much all the way through.
"Day one is massive and I don't think getting Geelong is that big of a deal, they're probably the favourites I guess. If you can knock them off you can really set your week up."
Bant said he was really enjoying his cricket this year after reliniqushing his role as Panmure's senior football coach in the Warrnambool and District league.
The dairy farmer's division one team sit top-of-the-table with the right-hander contributing 317 runs so far.
"I've really been looking forward to rocking up and playing cricket this year," he said.
"It's been a lot different and it's freed me up a bit instead of spending my week on the phone or meeting people (for footy)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.