Son of gun south-west footballer picked in AFL club academy

The teenage son of a former south-west football star is beginning to follow in his dad's footsteps.
Jonty Steele, whose Warrnambool-raised dad Richard is a former Merrivale premiership player (2006) and two-time South West District league best and fairest, has been selected in the Gold Coast Suns under 14 academy program.
The 13-year-old midfielder, who lives on the Gold Coast with his parents "can't wait to get started" and has dreams of one day playing football professionally.
"I'd definitely love to play for the Suns one day," he told The Standard.
Steele said he had benefited from his dad's tips and loved playing football for the competitive and social aspects.
Richard, who played with Tyrendarra and Westerns in the SWDFL, is proud to see his son excelling at something he loves.
"We don't put any pressure on him but he can't get enough of footy," he said.
"I just try and keep his confidence up, encourage him at every chance. Tell him to take some risks and remember to have fun."
Steele plays his junior football at Palm Beach Currumbin Lions and attends Palm Beach Currumbin State High School where he is enjoying his second year of the AFL Sports Excellence program.
The Lions famously had three players selected in the 2023 AFL draft, all to the Gold Coast, including highly touted number three pick Jed Walter.
Richard, who has been living with his family on the Gold Coast for six years, still has connections in Warrnambool with his parents Peter and Rhonda living here.
The former half-back/midfielder believes his son is a superior footballer than he was at the same age.
"He has my speed and is starting to learn how to use it," he said.
"Jonty is more advanced than l was at his age with the help of the football school he is in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.