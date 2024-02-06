'Fingers crossed': Split vote on scrapping $400 fee early

Owners of short-stay accommodation in Warrnambool will get a year's reprieve before they are hit with a new state government levy, but not all councillors backed the move to scrap the $400 charge early.
Councillors also urged the government to ensure Warrnambool received its fair share of the $70 million the new levy would raise.
"It's my view that the council levy should remain for this calendar year and then be revoked at the end of this year in preparation for the state government levy to be introduced, as obviously they can not and will not be in play at the same time," Cr Paspaliaris said.
But mayor Ben Blain said it was good the council wouldn't charge Airbnb owners this year.
"To give the Airbnb owners a year's grace before the 7.5 per cent comes in I think is positive for Warrnambool," Cr Blain said.
"We've seen the challenges, especially for accommodation providers over this summer where things haven't been as buoyant as they have been in previous years."
He said the main reason the council introduced the levy was because the state hadn't entered the space.
Cr Debbie Arnott said with the introduction of the state-based levy, the council could no longer have the extra fee.
"So we need to now revoke this law," she said.
Cr Arnott said the 7.5 per cent levy was expected to raise about $70 million for the state government.
"I would hope that we could see a good portion of that levy come back to our region," she said.
"We'll have to wait and see and keep the fingers crossed."
Cr Vicki Jellie said she hoped some of the funding the state collected "comes back our way" and was put back into our community.
The funding will be used to create more social housing across the state to help solve the housing crisis.
Short-stay accommodation has been in the firing line with the number of long-term rentals dwindling in recent years, making it hard for workers moving to the region to find somewhere to live.
Almost half of the 36,000 short-stay accommodation providers are in regional Victoria but the government has promised to only funnel 25 per cent of the revenue raised back into regional areas.
Cr Jellie said the council had been lobbying for years for the state government to regulate short-stay accommodation.
"The state government should be in charge of it if there's going to be any fee to ensure it's consistent across the state," she said.
"All municipalities then have to drop their own fees - like it or not - if the fee's charged, it's consistent."
The revamped charge was introduced in 2023 and raised more than $50,000 in its first year from 139 properties.
The motion to rescind the local law and charge was passed in a 6-1 vote with Cr Paspaliaris voting against.
