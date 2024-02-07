If was an extra special Beef Week at Claremont Angus this year, with students from Grant High School visiting to display the ribbons and trophies they won in the carcase competition at September's Royal Melbourne Show.
Exhibited by students from the Mount Gambier school and bred by Claremont Angus, the purebred steer carcase won in both the Champion Export Carcase and Champion Schools Carcase categories, before going on to win Grand Champion Carcase.
With a live weight of 584 kilograms and a hot score carcase weight of 319 kilograms, it had an MSA index of 63.51 and was awarded a total score of 91.69 out of 100.
Claremont Angus principals Graeme and Liz Glasgow were excited to witness Angus Victoria's generous donation to the high school's Cattle Club as part of the winnings.
"We are extremely proud of this achievement, it is really showing the strength in our breeding program," they said.
With a steady crowd passing through the gates during Beef Week, the bulls' temperament, consistency and structure were complimented throughout the day.
Claremont Angus now looks forward to its sale day, which will be held on Friday February 16 at 1pm.
The Weeran Angus program has welcomed new performance sires into the mix for the 2024 bull selling season.
The team is excited to be selling some of their first Weeran sons at our forthcoming sale.
Our 52nd Bull Sale will be held on Tuesday February 27 at 1pm.
The bulls are a combination of both phenotype and performance. We will be offering two age groups, both 18 months old and two year old bulls.
In particular, Landfall Mainland TFAQ494, who was purchased in syndication with Bull Oak Well and Mandayen, is an outstanding New Ground son.
An excellent type, with perfect structure, who displayed fantastic athleticism.
His sons have graded very well on the genetic type summary by Dick Whale, which is such a compliment to the sire.
He is a calving ease bull with an exceptional growth curve, top six per cent for all growth ebv's, top two per cent fertility, top three per cent carcase weight, and top two per cent EMA. At Weeran he is ticking a lot of boxes.
Connamara VHGP64, a Twinhearts son out of the Connamara Stud, at Ruffy has freakishly good data - an elite next generation APR sire for the beef industry.
Elite weight gain with growth ebv's in the top one per cent for the industry along with carcase weight, with fantastic IMF and EMA. He is definitely a stress free calving ease son.
Selection indexes top one per cent. He is also a great outcross option.
Dunoon Quambatook BHRQ317 is easy on the eye with an excellent phenotype.
A Dunoon Numurkah son and a fabulous ebv profile, he ticks every box: calving ease, growth, fertility, docility, feed efficiency, carcase, retail beef yield, structure and indexing.
We also have sons in the sale by Myers Fair N Square, Lawson Momentum Q85, Weeran Q Douglas Q15, Witherswood Bronc, Weeran Rubble R13 and Weeran Rocker R4.
There are a large number of embryos in the sale, which have come through our ET program from elite cows we have purchased from various dispersal sales.
Temperament is absolutely paramount. We are constantly hearing from clients about what quiet cattle the Weeran Angus program produces - both bulls and breeders!
We have a full set of performance records on the entire herd at Weeran Angus which goes back 51 years.
Through genomics, our sire verified catalogue is something we are very proud of.
We have been working with Dick Whale on The Neogen Igenity Genomic Test, which is measuring 17 different traits to complement current Breedplan data.
This testing records results on a 1-10 scoring system, and the data is validated by the International Genetics Solutions database, which consists of more than 23 million head.
Stayability, carcase tenderness and actual carcase marbling are of particular interest, along with feed efficiency.
Contact Alec and Jo Moore on 0429 787 258 if you would like a catalogue, and follow the Weeran Angus program on Facebook and Instagram for sale updates.
Managing stock movements, joining and calving dates, welfare management and vaccination dates often stretch the memory or lead to a lot of paperwork at the end of the day.
Australian Mapping owner Sam Baulch has now simplified the entire process with FARMap.
"One of the main reasons I wanted to develop FARMap was for dairy, sheep and beef farmers," said Baulch. "They normally have a big whiteboard in the shed with the map of the farm and that is their communication tool. FARMap will replace or enhance that whiteboard."
Great savings can be made by accurately knowing the paddock areas and cutting down mistakes- Sam Baulch
For the past 14 years, Baulch has been working with farmers to map their farm accurately and has mapped more than 400 farms in that time.
"Great savings can be made by accurately knowing the paddock areas and cutting down mistakes made by contractors when they follow a good map." he said.
Several years ago, Baulch employed an app developer to develop FARMap.
"I was asking my clients what program they used for record keeping and many told me it was all too complicated, and they couldn't be bothered entering it into the computer when they got back home at night," he said. "I thought when they have finished the task."
The app can be used on multiple devices and shared with everyone on the farm, keeping all staff informed.
The idea is that farmers will be able to map their own farm within the app from a Google Earth image, or upload an existing map produced by Baulch.
Baulch started Australian Mapping in 2009 after realising many farmers didn't have accurate maps of their farms.
"I saw a lot of farmers did not have a decent map of their farm, but only had a mud map which was so inaccurate," he said.
Accurate maps enable more accurate application of fertiliser, chemicals and stocking rates ultimately saving money and resulting in better management of the farm.
Much like an accurate map can save money and time, Baulch believes FARMap will do the same thing for farmers during audit time.
"Instead of hunting around through paperwork, farmers will be able to use FARMap," he said. "It will be easy to input data and to produce reports."