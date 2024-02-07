Excellent new reference sires at Weeran Advertising Feature

Lot 2 VHW22T25 by Landfall Mainland Q494. Picture supplied

The Weeran Angus program has welcomed new performance sires into the mix for the 2024 bull selling season.



The team is excited to be selling some of their first Weeran sons at our forthcoming sale.



Our 52nd Bull Sale will be held on Tuesday February 27 at 1pm.



The bulls are a combination of both phenotype and performance. We will be offering two age groups, both 18 months old and two year old bulls.

In particular, Landfall Mainland TFAQ494, who was purchased in syndication with Bull Oak Well and Mandayen, is an outstanding New Ground son.



An excellent type, with perfect structure, who displayed fantastic athleticism.



His sons have graded very well on the genetic type summary by Dick Whale, which is such a compliment to the sire.



He is a calving ease bull with an exceptional growth curve, top six per cent for all growth ebv's, top two per cent fertility, top three per cent carcase weight, and top two per cent EMA. At Weeran he is ticking a lot of boxes.

Connamara VHGP64, a Twinhearts son out of the Connamara Stud, at Ruffy has freakishly good data - an elite next generation APR sire for the beef industry.



Elite weight gain with growth ebv's in the top one per cent for the industry along with carcase weight, with fantastic IMF and EMA. He is definitely a stress free calving ease son.



Selection indexes top one per cent. He is also a great outcross option.

Dunoon Quambatook BHRQ317 is easy on the eye with an excellent phenotype.



A Dunoon Numurkah son and a fabulous ebv profile, he ticks every box: calving ease, growth, fertility, docility, feed efficiency, carcase, retail beef yield, structure and indexing.

We also have sons in the sale by Myers Fair N Square, Lawson Momentum Q85, Weeran Q Douglas Q15, Witherswood Bronc, Weeran Rubble R13 and Weeran Rocker R4.

There are a large number of embryos in the sale, which have come through our ET program from elite cows we have purchased from various dispersal sales.

Temperament is absolutely paramount. We are constantly hearing from clients about what quiet cattle the Weeran Angus program produces - both bulls and breeders!

We have a full set of performance records on the entire herd at Weeran Angus which goes back 51 years.



Through genomics, our sire verified catalogue is something we are very proud of.

We have been working with Dick Whale on The Neogen Igenity Genomic Test, which is measuring 17 different traits to complement current Breedplan data.



This testing records results on a 1-10 scoring system, and the data is validated by the International Genetics Solutions database, which consists of more than 23 million head.



Stayability, carcase tenderness and actual carcase marbling are of particular interest, along with feed efficiency.