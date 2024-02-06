Founder honoured at iconic sheepdog event as the show goes on

For the first time in more than four decades, the Commonwealth Sheepdog Trials is without Bill Paton.
The event's founder passed away in April last year, aged 80.
But the significant contribution of the man is being honoured by the naming of the week-long trial's most prestigious event.
The Bill Paton Australian Dog of the Year will feature the reigning champion sheepdog from each state in a competition which begins on Friday and has its final on Sunday.
Mr Paton's wife Dorothy, who for 44 years has helped plan and run the Commonwealth Sheepdog Trials, first in Koroit and now in Port Fairy, is ensuring the show goes on this year.
"Bill put so much work in so it is lovely that they have named the dog of the year after him," Mrs Paton said.
"When Bill was sick towards the end I asked if he wanted us to keep the trial going and he said he would very much.
"I thought it would be really tough to put together but I took it to the committee and there was never any doubt, they wanted the trial to go ahead.
"They have been a wonderful support, so has everyone, it's been amazing to see it all come together."
Competition at the Commonwealth Sheepdog Trials begun on Saturday and between then and this Sunday, farmer, novice, improver and open trials will be held. A Trans-Tasman competition will also be held.
In all, over 300 sheepdogs will be on show, guided by 60 handlers.
One of those handlers, Amy Eighteen, won the Farmers' Trial with her dog Maisy.
At 35, Ms Eighteen is a rising star of the sport.
She got into sheepdog trialling three years ago and it was Bill Paton who helped her find her feet.
"Bill was so kind with his knowledge," Ms Eighteen said.
"I had so many questions to ask and he was so patient, we spoke for hours, he was amazing."
The Commonwealth Sheepdog Trials are being held at Gardens Oval in Port Fairy and will run from 7am each day until Sunday 11 (inclusive).
