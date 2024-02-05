Lucky escape after truck hits kangaroo then catches fire on highway

A man was lucky to escape injury after his truck caught fire after hitting a kangaroo on the Glenelg Highway.
The truck driver hit the animal about 10 kilometres west of Casterton in the early hours of Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
The impact of the collision dislodged the brake line of the truck.
The man continued driving but a short time later observed flames and realised his truck was on fire.
It is understood the man pulled over to utilise a fire extinguisher in the rear of the truck and call emergency services.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said three units responded to the fire about 1.15am.
"Crews arrived to find a semi-trailer on fire. Once extinguished they were able to move the semi-trailer and clear up the road," they said.
"Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria were also called to the scene.
"The incident was deemed under control at 2.18am and declared safe at 2.41am."
Units from Casterton and Corndale attended the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called about 2.10am and assessed one person at the scene.
"No emergency treatment or transport was required," she said.
