The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lucky escape after truck hits kangaroo then catches fire on highway

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 6 2024 - 9:18am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucky escape after truck hits kangaroo then catches fire on highway
Lucky escape after truck hits kangaroo then catches fire on highway

A man was lucky to escape injury after his truck caught fire after hitting a kangaroo on the Glenelg Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.