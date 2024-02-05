Expensive E-bikes stolen during alleged burglary where couple slept inside

A Warrnambool couple were asleep inside their home when a 34-year-old accused burglar broke in and stole two electric bikes worth $1300.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the middle-age couple were inside their Quarry Road home when the man entered during the early hours of February 3, 2024.
He said two Corratec E-XTB E-bikes with a 'Bosch' motor, both blue and charcoal in colour, were stolen.
The bikes were valued at $6500 each.
The detective said one of the bikes was recovered at a Clifton Street home on Monday.
He said a 34-year-old man at the property was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, handling stolen goods and breaching a court order.
The detective said the man was already on bail for an alleged burglary at Hertz Car Rental.
He said police also seized a unique bike from the Clifton Street property.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the red GT Aggressor brand mountain bike had been modified with a petrol motor attached.
"We suspect this bike is also stolen but don't know the origins of where it was stolen from," he said.
"It is a very unique looking bike and no doubt a member of the local public will know its true owner."
The detective said the second electric bike remained outstanding.
He urged anyone with information about the bikes to contact Warrnambool police crime investigation unit.
