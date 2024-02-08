'We might do some upgrades': New face behind the bar at Macey's

There is a new face behind the bar at Warrnambool's popular Macey's hotel and bistro which has just officially changed hands.
Three weeks ago, Corey Soterales relocated with his wife to Warrnambool to manage the venue which has been purchased by the PubCo Group, which is owned by Gianni Grollo.
He was working for the company in Melbourne, and when they offered him the job in Warrnambool, he said "yes". "It's a nice seachange," he said.
Having spent his whole life living in Melbourne, the move to regional Victoria is a big change for the father of four adult children.
He said he hadn't been to Warrnambool until they offered him the job, but when he came to visit about six months ago he jumped at the chance of a seachange.
He said he was excited to be here. "It's lovely," he said.
Mr Soterales said there would "most likely" be some upgrades to the venue but "not just yet".
"Nothing's going to change at the moment," he said.
"We might do some upgrades in the bistro and the food.
"We'll just see how things go and see what needs attention and go from there.
"There's no set plans at the moment."
Mr Soterales said he had worked in hotels since he left school and it was a job he loved. "It's an enjoyable atmosphere," he said.
"You get to meet a lot of people. It's always a friendly environment. All the stories from everyone."
Having worked at the Browns Corner Hotel in Coburg, he is now getting to know the regulars at Macey's.
While the PubCo group owns a number of venues across Melbourne and one in Bacchus Marsh, this is the first one outside the greater Melbourne area.
"It's a new venture. Something different. It's a nice popular hotel," Mr Soterales said.
