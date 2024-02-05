Speed won't be reduced at notorious junction despite fears of fatality

A speed reduction at the notorious Grassmere junction is unlikely to go ahead despite repeated calls from a businessman who fears a fatality looms.
Chris Snell has seen six accidents in his 34 years as the operator of the George Taylor's store with the most recent incident ending in a car crashing into his shop on January 30, 2024.
The businessman has called for the speed limit to be reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh for years and on February 1 said he was also concerned about potholes on the road and faded white dotted lines at the intersections.
The Standard asked the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) a number of questions that day, including whether it would consider reducing the speed limit and how often the junction was maintained.
The following response was provided by DTP regional director Michael Bailey on February 5:
"When setting speed limits, we consider a number of factors to ensure they are appropriate - we urge motorists to always drive to the conditions and observe speed limits in place.
"The safety of everyone travelling on our roads is a priority and we are continually looking at ways we can make it safer and easier for people to use our road network."
Information obtained from the department showed there were no fatal crashes at the intersection of the Hopkins Highway and Grassmere and Staywood roads in the five years to June 30, 2023.
Moyne Shire director assets and community Edith Farrell last week said the council had requested the department review the speed limit on the stretch of Hopkins Highway in November 2023 following feedback from residents and businesses - which was denied based on traffic volumes.
She said the department was responsible from the rear of the traffic islands to where it met the highway, including all signage, line marking and intersection infrastructure.
The highway is scheduled for inspection by the department on a fortnightly basis with any hazards or defects as well as line marking issues identified and prioritised for rectification works.
The department considers a number of factors during the review process of speed limits, including the number and type of vehicles using the stretch of road, pedestrian volumes and the historical safety record of the road.
Mr Snell said he would continue to campaign to make the intersection safer, suggesting the addition of flashing lights, rumble strips and a wire rope barrier to protect his shop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.