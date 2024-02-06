Goalie's focus turns to 11-a-side after 'amazing' Hockey5s World Cup trip

Warrnambool's Callum Bridge is targeting a spot in Waverley's Victoria Premier League squad after an eye-opening experience at the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup in Oman.
The young goalkeeper was part of an Australian side that finished 11th during the January 28-31 tournament, which was ultimately won by the Netherlands.
Bridge, whose father Mark was the team manager, benefited from the experience both on and off the pitch.
"The experience overall was amazing," he told The Standard.
"The locals embraced us into the community. The food to just the culture and the clothes they were wearing, they wanted everyone to just get involved.
"On the hockey side of things it was a higher level again from qualifiers.
"We did a debrief over there and did one back home as well with Dad, just chatting through the differences between here and there and what we could have done different. What worked and what didn't work and go from there, onwards and upwards."
Bridge's opportunities were limited but he was happy with his performances.
"I played a couple of good games over there," he said.
"I was there more as a support role to the other keeper. I got to play and I took my opportunity when I was there."
The rising goalkeeper is now preparing for his second season with Waverley alongside training with his under 21 Victorian team which contests nationals in Newcastle in March.
If he can't secure a spot in Waverley's premier league squad he is hoping to earn a game during the season.
"We'll see how it goes, both the keepers here at Waverley with me are both quite young," he said.
"We're all kind of just getting into our prime at the moment so we'll see where it goes and also see what keeper fits with the team and the game style."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.