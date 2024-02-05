Cannabis plants seized during mid-morning police raid in city's east

A Warrnambool woman has been charged with growing cannabis after a police raid at her Clovelly Court home.
The property was searched by Warrnambool detectives about 9.30am on Monday, February 5, 2023.
Three cannabis plants less than a metre tall were seized.
A 50-year-old Warrnambool woman was arrested, charged with drug offences and bailed to attend court in June.
The city's police have seen an increase in cultivating offences in recent years with the latest crime statistic data showing there was an 88 per cent spike in the offence between 2021 and 2023.
Cannabis also dominated possession offences in the year ending September 2023 with 83 offences recorded, compared to methamphetamine (37 offences), GHB (17 offences), ecstasy (seven) and cocaine (five).
