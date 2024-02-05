Crafty, horse-riding number guru celebrates as she turns 100 years old

Today feels "no different" to new Warrnambool centenarian Lilian Romey who remembers riding to school on horseback.
The birthday girl said it was "hard to realise" she turned 100 on Monday, February 5, 2024, as she mulled over which of her hand-made clothes she'd wear for her party at Lyndoch Living.
Son Phillip Romey said he was proud to celebrate the milestone with "the best mum ever".
"I couldn't have asked for a better mother," he said.
"She raised five children after all. But she was more than that."
He said Mrs Romey was always a "hard worker", growing up on a farm in Natte Yallock just outside the mining town of Avoca.
"She grew up on a farm, then she met my father who worked in a motor garage and they got married in 1950," he said.
"Mum looked after all the finances, she was brilliant with numbers. Then they set up house in Avoca.
"They sold the business, moved to Maryborough for a few years whilst my younger sisters were going to school there. They left and travelled around in their caravan for a while.
"They were managers of the Nelson Caravan Park for a number of years before coming to Koroit, then here to Lyndoch Living."
In later years, Mrs Romey had taken to writing down her stories and sharing them with her family.
Mr Romey said one particular memory stuck with him.
"When she was school age, she rode a horse to school," he said.
"It was about three miles, her brothers had bikes but she had a horse.
"She tells the story that one day there was a doctor from Melbourne whose parents were in Natte Yallock. This doctor flew a plane up from Melbourne to see his mother, while mum had just got on a horse to head home from school.
"The horse had never seen a plane before and it bolted, it went straight under the verandah.
"She had to hit the deck."
