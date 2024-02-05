'There's enough hope': Why this division one team won't give up on finals

Results will need to fall its way in the remaining two matches of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season, but Northern Raiders won't stop believing in playing finals after springing arguably the upset of the season so far.
The Jimmy Elford-led Raiders knocked off premiership fancy Port Fairy on its home deck during the Saturday-Sunday fixture and the champion all-rounder said it fuelled belief anything could happen in the final two games.
"Going towards the end of the season, results would need to go our way to make finals, we know that," he said.
"We're not ruling out finals, Dennington and Nestles are the two just in front of us and we play Nestles in the final round and they are half a game ahead of us and Dennington have Merrivale at Merrivale and Allansford at Allansford so that'll be tough for them.
"Results do need to go our way, we need to beat West (Warrnambool) this week, they're in good form and then beat Nestles but at the end of the day there's enough hope.
"But we need to focus on beating West first, because if you think too far ahead there's no point. That's our mentality."
Elford, who took 4-44 with the ball in the comprehensive win, praised highly-touted teenage quick Charlie James - who played for the Western Waves and in the Dowling Shield for Footscray - for his three-wicket performance.
The left-arm pace bowler set the tone early, removing Pirates captain-coach Alastair Templeton and gun all-rounder James Van De Peer.
"Charlie was a standout and we all know he's got a hell-of-a-lot of ability," he said.
"I feel like this game in particular proved that a bit more, he had an unbelievable starting spell of bowling."
The former Russells Creek premiership player also believed West Indian import Alex Browne was making his presence known in recent games.
"We've played three two-dayers since Christmas and while he didn't make much against Merrivale, he peeled off a hundred and 60-odd on the weekend," he said.
"We know he's capable of game-changing moments and he's really starting to show it now which helps."
More importantly, Elford said the group understood now what it took to be among the top teams.
"We played really well, the thing is I really do believe it's the game where we showed our true potential," he said.
"In my opinion, Port Fairy is probably the top team, if not top two or three going on performances and to put them to the sword on day one...it was impressive. For our group it shows the level we can be at when we put our minds to it.
"It'll create a lot of belief, regardless of whether we play finals but heading into next season. I think it was a really full group effort and one of the things that really stood out to me was we didn't drop a catch.
"In games against good teams you can't afford to do so. Out of the 10 wickets we got on the weekend, I think eight catches were taken and we didn't drop any. To me it's probably that aspect (that was important)."
