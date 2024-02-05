'How lucky am I': History repeats itself almost exactly 50 years apart

It was a case of history repeating itself when baby Stevie was born, ensuring Karina Claffey is once again part of a five-generation south-west family.
And it's something that has happened almost 50 years apart - give or take a few weeks.
The longevity of the family was featured in a newspaper article back in February 1974 when Karina was born - the article also focusing on the five generations.
Now, 50 years later, Karina's family is once again celebrating a somewhat rare feat of having five generations of the one family still living.
And in a nod to her 91-year-old great great grandma - Warrnambool's Margaret Tuck - Stevie has been given the middle name Margaret.
"It's not just the five generations, it's the fact that the baby has Margaret's name," Karina said. "It's lovely."
With the five generations scattered across the south-west, it wasn't until Australia Day that they were all able to get together and for Margaret to meet her namesake.
Karina said it was an emotional first meeting for Margaret who shed tears of joy. "She just said: 'I'm so lucky'. How many people get to be a great great grandma rather than a great grandma?"
Margaret was just 19 when she had her son Peter Tuck in the 1950s, and Peter was 21 when Karina was born.
Karina was 23 when Tyler came along. At 26, he is the oldest of the five generations to become a parent for the first time with Tyler and his wife Katie welcoming Stevie on January 4, 2024.
