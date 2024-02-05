The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'How lucky am I': History repeats itself almost exactly 50 years apart

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
February 6 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newborn Stevie Margaret Hunt pictured with great grandpa Peter Tuck, dad Tyler Hunt, great great grandma Margaret Tuck and grandma Karina Claffey.
Newborn Stevie Margaret Hunt pictured with great grandpa Peter Tuck, dad Tyler Hunt, great great grandma Margaret Tuck and grandma Karina Claffey.

It was a case of history repeating itself when baby Stevie was born, ensuring Karina Claffey is once again part of a five-generation south-west family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.