Contemporary South Beach family home

Take a fresh, modern design with a high degree of functionality, and combine it with a location that's minutes to beach with great street appeal and what do you get? A fantastic home you and your family will enjoy for years to come.
This house has terrific kerb appeal and has been designed to embrace modern sophistication, with all the practicality you'd expect from a coastal lifestyle property.
The house was built by local builder Steve Malone, who was also the first of the two homeowners that've lived here.
Using an extensive array of natural products, such as glass, timber and stone, highlights include the messmate timber floors, spotted gum feature walls, merbau decking and Western Australian sandstone.
The practical floor plan consists of four bedrooms, the main with an ensuite and large walk-in robe.
The remaining three bedrooms are zoned off from the living area and share a contemporary bathroom that's adorned with neutral tiles, a custom timber vanity and freestanding bath.
A well-appointed kitchen includes a pantry, stone benchtops and stainless steel appliances, and there's a generously sized laundry.
The spacious study is ideal for those working from home.
The open plan dining and living room is the focal point of the home, according to selling agent Sarah McCorkell. "It has really high ceilings and highlight windows, so you get full natural light," she says.
This is one of her favourite aspects of the home, along with the expansive north and west-facing external living areas, which integrate indoor/outdoor living and have with blinds for weather protection.
"The two decking areas make a second living zone that can be used all year round," she says.
Lush gardens and greenery can be admired through the the double glazed windows, showcasing the established landscape that includes pittosporum hedging and ornamental pears.
A large double garage is a huge plus, with space to secure two vehicles and additional storage.
Other features include high ceilings, ducted gas heating, reverse cycle heating and cooling, and a freshwater tank.
Situated in an excellent location, 10 Martin Laurence Place sits in a private and family friendly court, just meters to South Beach walks and swimming holes. Coastal homes don't come any better than this.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.