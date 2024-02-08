The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Contemporary South Beach family home

By House of the Week
Updated February 9 2024 - 10:40am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contemporary South Beach family home
Contemporary South Beach family home
  • 10 Martin Laurence Place, Port Fairy
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1,375,000
  • Agency: Stockdale & Leggo
  • Agent: Sarah McCorkell 0400 035 737
  • Inspect: By appointment

Take a fresh, modern design with a high degree of functionality, and combine it with a location that's minutes to beach with great street appeal and what do you get? A fantastic home you and your family will enjoy for years to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.