Fishing, motorcycle gear stolen in central Warrnambool burglaries

Police are investigating a series of burglaries in central Warrnambool that saw fishing and motorcycle gear stolen in the early hours of the morning.
A Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detective said there was an attempted burglary reported in Canterbury Road between 1am and 5am on Saturday, February 3, 2023.
He said footsteps were heard by the occupant and no break-in occurred.
But he said a second home was targeted twice in the same time period.
The detective said no one was home at the time.
He said the unknown offender entered the property and stole a motorcycle helmet and fishing gear.
The detective urged anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the Canterbury Road area over the weekend to contact Warrnambool police.
He said police were still investigating an unrelated burglary at Southside Espresso Gin Bar in Timor Street between 5.30pm on February 1 and 7am on February 2.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the business.
