Inside Racing: Jockey 'improving each day' in steady return to riding

WARRNAMBOOL'S Braidon Small is making slow and steady progress as he battles to resume riding in jumping races after a seven-hour operation to reduce a brain tumour in June last year and months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.
Associate Professor Martin Hunn, who led the surgical team at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital, gave Small the green light to resume riding track-work after discussions with Racing Victoria's medical team.
Three weeks ago, Small resumed riding slow track-work on the sand at Warrnambool and the father of two is happy with how things are progressing.
"It was a major step forward for me to get back on a horse," Small said.
"I would say it's part of the recovery process.
"It's my passion riding a horse. I would say it's the first time I felt normal again when I started riding slow track-work three weeks ago.
"I'm up to riding eight a morning now as I'm still building up my awareness and fitness. It's all baby steps but I'm improving each day."
The 32-year-old said he has a burning ambition to be back race riding at the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"I would love to think I could be back riding for the upcoming jumps season and in particular at the Warrnambool May Carnival," he said.
"I'm putting in the hard yards in the gym building up my fitness with my brother Daniel.
"I've been very lucky to have received so much support from my family, friends and Warrnambool trainers.
"People like Nick Rule and Sandy McGregor have been really supportive to me and my family."
This year's Warrnambool May Carnival is on from April 30 to May 2.
VETERAN trainer Merv McKenzie may head to Moonee Valley with his sprinter A Good Yarn after he won a benchmark 58 over 1014 metres at Werribee on Friday.
A Good Yarn, aided by a heady ride from Tom Madden, proved too strong for Albanian Thunder and Holy Tycoon.
McKenzie said he would have to weigh up the options for the 10-year-old.
"A Good Yarn has been a great horse for his connections," he said.
"The hardest thing to do with him is to find suitable races. A Good Yarn's best form is in races over about 1000 metres but there's not many on the calendar.
"I think we'll have to go back to Moonee Valley for one of those 955-metre races.
"I'm really lucky to have people like Mark Warren and Lorelle Crow helping me with the A Good Yarn and I can't forget Tom. I think his excellent ride won the race for us."
From his 53 starts A Good Yarn has won more than $240,000 in prizemoney.
PATRICK Ryan will target his underrated stayer Ferago at this year's $300,000 Warrnambool Cup to be run on May 2.
Ferago, who has won five of his 20 starts for Ryan plus numerous minor placings, has just come back into work after having a month's break.
Ryan is no stranger to success in the Warrnambool Cup as he won the listed race in 2008 with Video Star.
"I'm setting Ferago for the Warrnambool Cup," he said.
"It would be a big thrill if I could win my home town cup again.
"Ferago has come back into work in great shape. He's been a very honest horse for us.
"Ferago ran third in the Herbert Power last year - if he can repeat an effort like that I reckon he would be hard to beat in the Warrnambool Cup.
"His hopes would be enhanced if we got a wet track for the Warrnambool Cup.
"He loves wet tracks. We'll give him one lead in race to the cup."
Ferago has won more than $275,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
APPRENTICE jockey Jordyn Weatherley rode her first double at Mount Gambier last Wednesday.
The Warrnambool apprentice won on Borneo and Bon's Your Back Fo Rhee master Tom Dabernig at the January 31 meeting.
The double took Weatherley's tally of winners to seven.
TALENTED jockey Liam Riordan faces a lengthy time out of the saddle after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge.
Stewards concluded an inquiry on Friday into the reasons jockey Madison Lloyd was dislodged off Divine Turf in a restricted race at Camperdown last month.
Riordan copped a 30 meeting suspension for his careless riding infringement. He is already on the sidelines until February 9 for a careless riding charge at Geelong last month.
His 30 meeting suspension concludes March 6.
Stewards took into account his guilty plea and the interference caused a jockey to be dislodged before handing down the penalty.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool apprentice Tayla Childs will miss eight meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on Imperial Lad at Caulfield on Saturday.
Childs will be able to resume riding on Friday, February 23.
Imperial Lad ran fourth behind boom galloper Jimmysstar.
A 46-lot unreserved dispersal by one of Western Australia's most respected breeding operations heads the highlights for the Inglis Digital February (early) online sale which is open for bidding.
Scenic Lodge - the famed stud north of Perth who bred the likes of former top gallopers Scenic Blast and Playing God - is offering a range of broodmares (29), weanlings (six), yearlings (nine) and racehorses (two) as part of the dispersal.
The Scenic Lodge draft is among a 394-strong catalogue.
Leading vendors for the sale include the likes of Lindsay Park, Newgate, Kitchwin Hills, Yulong plus Waterhouse-Bott.
In 2023, Inglis Digital graduates won 4340 individual races in Australia, equating to almost one in four Australian races.
The stellar run of graduates continued into January 2024 with the likes of Brave Mead, Boom Torque, Arts Object and Terra Mater all winning significant races.
The final countdown of bidding for the February early sale begins from 10am on Wednesday, February 7.
