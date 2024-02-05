The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: Jockey 'improving each day' in steady return to riding

By Tim Auld
February 5 2024 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Braidon Small, pictured in June 2023, returned to riding trackwork three weeks ago. Picture by Sean McKenna
Jockey Braidon Small, pictured in June 2023, returned to riding trackwork three weeks ago. Picture by Sean McKenna

WARRNAMBOOL'S Braidon Small is making slow and steady progress as he battles to resume riding in jumping races after a seven-hour operation to reduce a brain tumour in June last year and months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.