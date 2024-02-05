'Hoonish' P-plater allegedly filmed himself doing burn-outs for TikTok

A P-plater is accused of filming himself doing burn-outs at a popular Warrnambool precinct and then posting the video to TikTok in allegations labelled as "hoonish".
The video, observed on May 19, 2023, allegedly showed the teen driver at Warrnambool's Price Street.
He allegedly caused his Toyota HiLux ute to lose traction, leaving the roadway and causing the back wheels to spin.
The ute carved up the grass, causing significant damage.
Then in a second video on June 28 that year the driver was seen entering a roundabout in Warrnambool's Artillery Crescent in the same ute.
He allegedly accelerated excessively, again losing traction and sliding sideways.
Warrnambool City Council provided an estimated damage bill of $2800 to rejuvenate the grassland at Price Street.
The driver was identified and arrested on August 22 that year.
He allegedly told police he saw the same marks at the grassland so thought 'why not?'.
He said he initially thought it would be a good idea for a TikTok but "obviously not".
The man was refused diversion - a program provided for first-time offenders to avoid an accessible criminal record - in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 5, 2024.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the "hoonish" offending was "simply vandalism" and involved the unnecessary destruction of public property.
He said there was no way he would grant diversion.
The matter will be heard in the same court on March 12.
South Warrnambool residents have repeatedly raised concerns about hoon driving in the Price Street area.
"This is not the first time this damage has happened, in fact numerous times over the past several years there are idiots showing off their 'prowess' by tearing up the lawns," he said.
"This area as you no doubt are aware is a prime tourist walking track, (being an integral part of the Port Fairy Rail trail) and as such offers an appalling impression to any person walking or riding through this area."
