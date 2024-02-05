Superbikes dream still alive for Warrnambool rider after run of challenges

A month ago Ted Collins thought his superbikes career might be over but a promising performance at Phillip Island has given him hope it may continue.
The Warrnambool rider, without a team after Livson Racing pulled out of the 2024 Australian Superbikes Championship, made a last-minute decision to contest a Hartwell Motorcycle Club meeting at the weekend.
The 23-year-old, with the help of his family and Shane Kinderis from Next Gen Motorsports, raced one of his dad's bikes with great success against quality opposition.
"Basically all the SBK guys were there using it for testing for round one in three weeks," Collins told The Standard.
"We managed to actually go a second faster than we ever have and we were quite competitive. We led one of the races for a few laps and we were well and truly in the fight.
"Troy Hearfoss who won the championship, he was there and we were battling with him quite a lot throughout the weekend and the main feature race for the weekend on Sunday, we finished in third, that was a really good result."
Collins and his team, buoyed by his strong showing, are "doing everything we can" to ensure he races at the ASBK season-opening round at Phillip Island on February 23-25.
He is hopeful a good result will either land him more sponsors to help fund his family-owned team for the season or a full-time ride with another team.
The 2017 Australian Supersport champion has support but is well short of the $300,000 it costs to run a team for a full campaign.
"Obviously it's not going to be very easy, we're on a bit of a shoe-string budget but we'll be there," he said of racing in round one.
"I don't want to just turn up to round one to make up numbers. I think we showed on the weekend that with this new package even though it is a family-run team, we're probably in a better position than we were riding for a team last year as far as pace goes.
"I think we can really turn up and fight for the podium and hopefully that's enough to get a few people interested."
Collins, who finished eighth overall in last year's standings, said he was relieved to demonstrate his true capabilities after a tough end to the 2023 campaign.
"I started to almost have a few doubts last year, things weren't going too well at the end of the season and it was hard to really understand," he said.
"This weekend I felt like I was on a competitive bike and I was actually able to show what I was capable of. That was a bit of a relief I guess."
