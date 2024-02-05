The Standard
Vandals hit rail trail again to undo volunteers hard work

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated February 5 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 3:00pm
Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail committee of management member Philip Du Guesclin at the Fettler's Shed. Picture by Anthony Brady
Vandals continue to wreak havoc on the countless hours of work by volunteers along the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail.

