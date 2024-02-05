Vandals hit rail trail again to undo volunteers hard work

Vandals continue to wreak havoc on the countless hours of work by volunteers along the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail.
The Fettler's Shed near the Port Fairy entrance to the trail has been targeted by vandals again, following an attack around the same time last year.
Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail committee of management member Philip Du Guesclin said the vandalism was disappointing.
"As volunteers we put in a lot of time and we would rather spend that time improving the rail trail instead of repairing damage," Mr Du Duesclin said.
"The Fettler's Shed was an important building for those working on the railway and we have restored it as a feature at the Port Fairy end.
"It's such a shame to see it vandalised."
The damage to the shed included graffiti, the knocking down of trees and plants and the taking down and stealing of signs broadcasting the presence of security cameras.
Much of the same damage was done in late January last year.
Mr Du Guesclin said volunteers had cleaned up the damage and had strategically cut down trees around the shed to open up the line of sight.
"The shed can be seen from the road and from nearby houses now," he said.
"Hopefully that will deter vandals from having another go at it."
Police have been informed of the vandalism and are looking into the matter.
