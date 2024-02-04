Letting story 'unfold on its own' earns city writer top literary gong

A Warrnambool writer is in disbelief after winning one of the state's top literature gongs.
Rachel Morton's unpublished manuscript Panajachel has been recognised at the Victorian Premier's Literary Awards for its "meditative and hypnotic" style.
Judges for the $15,000 prize said they were "impressed with how contained the story was and how the plot, while centred mostly on emotional stakes, remained unpredictable, but believable."
Morton said she was "not expecting it at all".
"I was really amazed," she said.
"I'd written poetry before, but I'd never written fiction. Nobody had read the manuscript before I submitted it so I really just had no idea whether it was good or not.
"I'm still processing it, I still can't believe it."
The unpublished novel tells the story of Ruth, a dissatisfied New Yorker who returns to Panajachel, Guatemala where she had been happy ten years ago.
There, she meets a myriad of characters who are each learning how to navigate their own lives.
Morton said she was inspired by her own experience.
"I lived in Guatemala for a couple of years in my 20s, I had gone to the lake where the novel was set and as a place it was very powerful and it stayed with me all these years," she said.
"When I started to write fiction I just had this image of this woman living in Guatemala who was a foreigner, and I could see her house, but I didn't know anything else.
"I went into that image and let it unfold, and it kind of unfolded on its own."
While Morton said she was excited after receiving interest from a number of publishers, the award held more of a sentimental value.
"It's given me the confidence that what I'm writing is of value and I should keep going," she said.
"That's the most special thing about this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.