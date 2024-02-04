Aircraft called to help douse fire near Princes Highway

Aircraft were called to help douse a grass fire that burnt about three hectares on the Princes Highway near Pirron Yallock on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
The fire - which has been brought under control - started about 3.36pm when firefighters were alerted to reports of smoke on the highway.
A spokesperson for the State Control Centre said 18 Country Fire Authority units responded including tankers from Camperdown, Cobden, Corangamite and Pomborneit.
Victoria Police were called for traffic control, the spokesperson said.
More than 12 Forest Fire Management Victoria units were also on scene in support.
"Crews discovered two fires close together. No assets were under threat," the spokesperson said.
"An advice warning was issued to the community.
"Aircraft were called to assist and have now been released."
The fire - near Hawks Nest Road - was deemed under control at 4:28pm.
"Crews remain on scene to black out," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.