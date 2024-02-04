'It means a lot': Iconic swim series crowns overall winners

An emerging teenager from Warrnambool says to be crowned overall series winner of the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series is a "thrill" and a great confidence booster moving forward.
Oscar Cooke, 17, capped off a successful series at the final leg in hot conditions in Port Campbell on Sunday, February 4 to be named as the overall open male winner.
He told The Standard it was an enjoyable experience taking part in the iconic swim series.
"I'm super excited, it means a lot to win," he said.
"To be able to swim in this event was really good. It was good fun. The weather was so good today as well which helps.
"It gives me a lot of confidence knowing I'm doing something right in winning this series and getting to that level.
"It's a really big achievement for me and I'm really looking forward to my future in swimming."
Cooke, a member of the Warrnambool Swimming Club who has only been swimming competitively for three years, says improvement is his main focus moving forward.
"There's not a lot coming up in terms of races, but I just want to get faster, stronger and keep improving my swimming," he said.
"More importantly I just want to keep having fun with it, that's the main thing for me."
He said Sunday's final leg, where he finished second to Tom Urquhart, with Jude De-Silva Smith in third, was challenging for all swimmers.
"Unfortunately they had to shorten the course because it got a bit dangerous out there at the back," he said.
Geelong's Rachel Ward capped off her perfect series with another win on the day to be named overall female series winner.
Ward won all four swims in the series to highlight her consistency of performance.
"It's been so good taking part in this series, I've absolutely loved travelling around a bit and seeing some absolutely beautiful beaches in Victoria," she said.
"It's the first year I've done this series, so I feel like I'm ticking along nicely and it's good motivation for me moving forward to get all these four wins, it keeps you going when you're training."
The experienced swimmer said the conditions at Port Campbell were certainly difficult.
"There were certainly some different conditions today, they had to shorten the course a bit for it to be safe for the swimmers so it made it a bit challenging," she said.
"The early races had some big swirls so the course was further in so my course was a bit easier. For the surf club they need to make sure it's safe which is fair enough."
Ward said the overall series win instilled confidence that her training was paying off ahead of some big races coming up.
"We've got Indented Heads coming up next weekend, Apollo Bay coming up and there's always races around," she said.
