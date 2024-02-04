The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It means a lot': Iconic swim series crowns overall winners

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 4 2024 - 6:21pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar Cooke and Rachel Ward, pictured after their wins in Warrnambool, were crowned overall series winners. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Oscar Cooke and Rachel Ward, pictured after their wins in Warrnambool, were crowned overall series winners. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

An emerging teenager from Warrnambool says to be crowned overall series winner of the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series is a "thrill" and a great confidence booster moving forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.