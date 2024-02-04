The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'They're a proud group': Coach expects swift bounce back after tough loss

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 4 2024 - 6:36pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae De Francesco, pictured bowling for Mortlake, was one of Warrnambool's best players on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Shae De Francesco, pictured bowling for Mortlake, was one of Warrnambool's best players on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association representative women's coach Jason Elliott says a "disappointing" loss to Hamilton on Sunday would provide the motivation and fuel to improve moving forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.