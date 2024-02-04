'They're a proud group': Coach expects swift bounce back after tough loss

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association representative women's coach Jason Elliott says a "disappointing" loss to Hamilton on Sunday would provide the motivation and fuel to improve moving forward.
The Warrnambool team, led by Carly Mittermair, fell by seven wickets at Pedrina Park in Hamilton in the WDCA/HDCA Challenge match.
Elliott told The Standard the group walked away unsatisfied with Sunday's result, unable to defend 85 with Hamilton chasing down the runs in just 12.5 overs.
"First and foremost it's disappointing, we felt we had a really good team but we just didn't perform on the day," he said.
"It is what it is and Hamilton was exceptional, I need to make that pretty clear. The bowling and fielding from them was great.
"We won the toss and batted but they just took sharp catches and bowled good areas. When you're defending 85, you've got to do everything right."
Despite a tough loss, which saw Mortlake's Shae De Francesco show positive signs with 1-5 and 16 not out and the likes of Mikaela Doran (14) and Gabby Lenehan (1-15) lead the way, Elliott said it would only fuel the fire within the association to improve.
"The girls love representing the association and are highly talented, but that's cricket, it's a one-day game, if you don't turn up and play your best game that's what can happen," he said.
"They're a proud group and there are some really determined individuals in the team and we spoke about that after the match."
He said with the expansion of the league and the talent within the ranks, women's representative cricket in Warrnambool was here to stay.
"We'd love a bit more buy-in from the association moving forward and that's not just scheduling the games but ensuring they are played at the best grounds and the best facilities," he said.
"It'll provide those opportunities to help further grow the women's game in Warrnambool."
