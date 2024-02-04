'He's unreal': Talented teenage bowler's commanding display

A Pomborneit teenager opening the bowling in division one cricket has the talent to push onto higher honours, according to his skipper.
Emerging Bull Finn Tolland was the star of the show as the South West Cricket ladder leaders put on a clinic against Woorndoo on Saturday, February 3 at their home ground.
The young seamer snared figures of 4-21 to rip the game open from the outset, taking the first four scalps of the match to restrict the opposition to 116, before the home side raced down the runs with eight wickets left in the shed.
"He's unreal. He's so good for a junior, very consistent, decent pace, great line and length and more importantly just does exactly what's asked of him," Bulls skipper Matt Bignell told The Standard.
"I can't ask for much more from an opening bowler to be honest. I wouldn't say he's the quickest but he can only grow and get quicker as time goes on.
"There was a slow partnership they (Woorndoo) kind of built but he managed to open it up for us. He's a really talented player."
With the Bulls operating with a teenage opening bowling partnership this season - with Tolland sharing new-ball duties with Gavin Reynolds - Bignell believed the sky was the limit.
"I don't think I've ever played in a team where the openers were juniors to be honest. Gav is a bit quicker, a little wayward at times but that's expected but he has so much upside to him," he said.
"These two blokes will be killing in the league in the next few years and I reckon a bit higher than that hopefully with how much talent they have."
Bignell said it was important to keep chalking up the wins at this pointy-end of the season.
"This time of the year you don't want to be losing games, especially being on top. You want to be a game or two ahead of the other teams, you don't want to lose your spot come the end of the season," he said.
Other stars on the day included ageless all-rounder Tharaka Sendanayake - described as the "x-factor" - who took 1-28 and belted an unbeaten 50 not out while Danussika Bandara shone with 3-16 from his 10 overs.
In other matches across division one, Cobden (6-275) flexed its muscles with a commanding win against Bookaar (8-217), Heytesbury Princetown (2-96) was a class above Ecklin (10-95), while the runs flowed for Camperdown Lakers (7-296) in its win against Boorcan (10-84).
