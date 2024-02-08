What the Dickens? Christmas tragedy linked to famous author shocks town

What in the dickens has the author of such classic novels as Great Expectations and Tale of Two Cities got to do with the south-west?
While the famous author Charles Dickens never visited Australia, he sent some of his characters here in his books and in real life two of his 10 children.
Aged just 19, Alfred D'Orsay Tennyson Dickens arrived in Australia in 1865 but he was never to see his father again.
Charles died just a few years later in 1870, but the author sent Alfred enough money to fund his life in Australia.
Charles was at the time one of the wealthiest self-made men in England after having written well-known classic novels that have stood the test of time including Oliver Twist and A Christmas Carol - which some south-west students will study in their English class this year.
Charles had great expectations for a life in the "new colony" but for Alfred it was marred by an event so tragic it left one south-west town in a state of shock.
It was just days before Christmas in 1878 when tragedy struck on the streets of Hamilton where Alfred had come to live with his wife Jessie just a few years before.
Known in fashion circles as "the Belle of Melbourne", Augusta "Jessie" Devlin and Alfred married in Toorak in March 1873.
After a visit to the Hamilton races and a later work trip to value sheep properties, the couple decided to move to the town of about 3000 in 1874 with their young daughter Kathleen in tow. Their daughter Violet was later born in Hamilton.
The family's home in Collins Street still bears Alfred's name on its front fence.
In 1874, his home was furnished to impress with oil paintings, Wedgewood statuettes and stables and a buggy shed to keep their horse and carriage.
The couple embedded themselves in Western District life.
But on December 14, 1878, their idyllic life in Hamilton was shattered when a tragic accident rocked the town.
Jessie, who was often seen travelling around town in her horse-drawn carriage, had just called by the post office to see if there were any letters.
She was in the carriage with young children - probably her own who were then four and two - when the horses were spooked and bolted down the road.
Newspaper clippings at the Hamilton History Centre recorded the accident in detail.
Jessie had tried to help the young man at the reins but the horses lunged sideways and the carriage wheel hit the high bluestone gutter, throwing her out onto the road.
Her head hit the road with such force the doctor said there was little that could be done. She died about three hours later.
Jessie - "who had a kind word for everybody" - was just 29 and her death left the whole town in a state of shock. Many businesses closed as a mark of respect for her funeral.
"Seldom has the news of a death in this town taken the residents so much aback," the Hamilton Spectator newspaper reported at the time.
She was laid to rest in Hamilton cemetery.
Alfred remained in Hamilton for three years after his wife's death before selling up his interest in the stock and station agency and moving back to Melbourne in 1881 to go into partnership with his brother Edward.
But he left his mark on Hamilton. He was named the best batsman in Hamilton's first XI, honorary secretary of the cricket association, honorary treasurer of the Hamilton Hospital and first secretary of the Hamilton Club.
During his five and a half years with the club - where gentlemen could meet, drink and play billiards - membership increased and they were able to raise enough money to build the ornate clubhouse on the corner of Gray and Kennedy streets.
The building still stands today, and Hamilton History Centre's Ian Black said about 15 years ago, the library was renamed in honour of Alfred Dickens.
Alfred's fortunes in Melbourne took a turn a for the worse when the financial crisis hit Victoria in the early 1890s.
It was around this time he did what he had first done in Hamilton and started to do public readings from his father's work.
He gave lectures in Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and Sydney before he headed back to the the UK in 1910 where he gave talks about his father's life and work.
Alfred died in 1912 while on a trip to the US to give a talk about his famous father. He is buried in the Trinity churchyard in New York.
His brother Edward who arrived in Australia 1869, also struggled at times in his new country. He was elected to the NSW Legislative Assembly in 1889 only to lose his seat five years later. He died aged 49 in 1902.
