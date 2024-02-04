The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Short stay for controversial $400 holiday levy as city flags scrapping it

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 4 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A $400 charge for short-stay accommodation could soon be scrapped, but owners face an even heftier charge from the state government. Picture file
A $400 charge for short-stay accommodation could soon be scrapped, but owners face an even heftier charge from the state government. Picture file

A controversial $400 levy on operators of short-stay accommodation in Warrnambool looks set to be scrapped less than a year after it was introduced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.