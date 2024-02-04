Short stay for controversial $400 holiday levy as city flags scrapping it

A controversial $400 levy on operators of short-stay accommodation in Warrnambool looks set to be scrapped less than a year after it was introduced.
Owners of Airbnb and short stay properties have paid $55,600 in registration fees since the city council introduced the charge in February last year.
But the councillors will vote this week on whether to revoke its levy because the state government is preparing to roll out its own tax in 2025 on short-stay accommodation which could potentially see owners pay even more.
If a recommendation to go before the council meeting on Monday, February 5, 2024 is successful, property owners will not be charged the registration fee for the 2024 calendar year.
In September last year, the state government announced a 7.5 per cent levy on short stay accommodation which would come into effect on January 1, 2025.
The levy is set to raise $70 million for the state government. And while the funds will be directed towards social housing, just 25 per cent of the revenue to go to regional Victoria.
There have been calls for more of the money raised to come back to regional Victoria where about half of the 36,000 short-stay accommodation places were located.
In Warrnambool, and average night for a short-stay accommodation or motel jumped from $220 in December 2019 to $312. In Port Fairy the jump was less - from $325 to $345. Those figures don't include caravan parks which would lower the overall cost.
The state government has said its levy would replace any local government charges but Warrnambool council has always said their $400 would go if statewide rules were introduced.
The council said 139 properties had been registered as short stay accommodation in Warrnambool, and another 16 had been identified as potential providers but had failed to register.
Reminder notices have sent to those whose bills are overdue but the council has not yet sent these invoices as debt collection.
