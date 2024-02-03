Four winners cap off memorable week for leading trainer

Champion trainer Ciaron Maher admitted the last few days were a blur after he trained four metropolitan winners in Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday.
Maher was at Sydney's Prince Of Wales Hospital when his partner Alice Berry gave birth to their first child on Wednesday before heading down to Melbourne for Saturday's race meeting at Caulfield.
Exciting New Zealand-bred galloper Jimmysstar and Herman Hesse won at Caulfield for the Winslow training export while Wallenda and Kettle Hill were successful at Rosehill.
"It's been a hectic few days," Maher told The Standard.
"The best news is Alice and our baby Eliza are going really well. I've got to say a big thank you to the staff at the hospital and all the well-wishers. The hospital staff all do sensational jobs."
Jimmysstar, with jockey Blake Shinn in the saddle, scored an impressive victory in a $130,000 race and in doing so got an invitation to run in the $4 million All-Star Mile on March 16 at Caulfield.
"We've got to do a bit of thinking regarding the invite into the All-Star Mile," Maher said.
"It's very tempting to go down that path but we'll have chat with Jimmysstar's owners before any decision is made.
"Jimmysstar is a ratings horse, it's a big step up to a weight-for-age race. Jimmysstar is an exciting horse and looks to have a really bright future but we'll weigh things up. I think there's a lot of improvement in him but there would have to be if he is to measure up to a weight-for-age contest."
Saturday's win by Jimmysstar is his third from three starts for Maher.
The four-year-old had won two races in New Zealand before joining the Victorian's leading stable.
