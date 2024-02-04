Coasters grand final-bound as Mermaids, Seahawks fall short

Maturity shone through at the right time as the Portland Coasters advanced to within one win of a Country Basketball League title on Saturday night.
The Coasters' South West Women team, off the back of an all-round polished display and some excellent shooting from Alana Storm (19 points) and Tyleah Barr (15), overcame some early wobbles to defeat Horsham Hornets 87-63 in the semi-final.
Coach Rebel Noter said the girls fought hard in the first quarter before opening up the game and playing to their "strengths".
"It was a good game from the girls and we're really excited to now be in the final," he said.
"We were a little bit foul-disciplined in the first quarter, using our hands a bit too much which kept it closer than what it should have been.
"Emalie Iredell (Horsham Horsham) was so hard to stop inside and very physical early on but out girls stuck to our game and managed to peg away each quarter and extend our lead.
"The girls, they all played to their strengths and made sure they gave it to the right person at the right time. It was a pleasing result."
Noter said the girls were preparing to embrace the grand final hype but still remain focused at training on what had worked for them all season.
"Nothing is different this week from our end," he said.
"we'll make sure everyone is working on the same things that they do and we'll go from there and be ready to go.
"We're looking forward to it. The girls are excited."
It was a tough night for the Warrnambool Mermaids at the Arc in the remaining semi-final, going down 77-50 against Mt Gambier Lakers.
The Mermaids couldn't reel in a blistering start from the visitors, trailing 18-9 at quarter-time but battled out the match and won the last quarter.
The emerging side were well led by Mia Mills (14 points) and Lara Clarke (10).
Mt Gambier will now take on the Coasters in Horsham on Saturday, February 10 from 5.15pm.
In the South West Men competition, Mt Gambier Lakers defeated the Warrnambool Seahawks 87-67 to advance to the grand final.
The contest was all-but even at quarter-time, but the Lakers broke the match open with a 26-7 second quarter to set up the win.
Teenager Des O'Keefe dropped 16 points in another encouraging performance.
Portland Coasters went down to Horsham Hornets 84-77 in the other semi-final.
Mt Gambier Lakers and Horsham Hornets will lock horns in the grand final from 8pm on Saturday, February 10.
