'Why not take it further': From school project to the big stage

A student exchange to Japan this year will not stop Timboon-based band Lisztomania releasing its first EP this year.
The band was among a line-up of local acts at the inaugural Ignite Music Festival at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
Lisztomania's bass player Poppy Smith is the only member still at school but will soon head to Japan for part of this year.
The group first started with the older three members - who were just 14 or 15 at the time - as part of their Timboon school's bands program.
Poppy joined later and learnt to play the drums just for the band. "She's nailed it," her bandmates said.
Sister Willow Smith is now based in Melbourne studying audio engineering for music, sound and film while the other band members are scattered across the south-west including Timboon, Port Campbell and Mortlake.
"It's made it a lot harder to catch up but we are committed to it," singer Jade Van Es said.
The band has just recorded its first EP which they will release independently on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.
It's so new that the band is yet to settle on a title for the EP which features five songs - most originals and one "surprise" cover.
Their tracks Butterflies and Poison are fan favourites, bass player Ebony Bouwman said.
While they are still finding their sound, they describe their music as "pop, punk, grunge".
"We're happy with where we are going. We started off very indi and light pop and we're slowly getting heavier," Willow said.
"We started out doing covers but we've definitely moved towards originals. We're trying to focus on our own music now."
Lisztomania had its first gig in Melbourne last year as well as numerous performances in the south-west including Warrnambool and Port Campbell.
"We're having such a good time doing it, why not take it further and see what happens," WIllow said.
"If the world will let us do it professionally, why not," Jade said.
Other bands performing on Saturday included West Grid, The Connection Revue,Tess O'Connor, Hip Crack, Prosper, Michael Honan, Joe Gardner and the Renovators, Lisztomania, Eddy and the Exciters, Whipwerm, Convict Class and The Ascended.
