The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Why not take it further': From school project to the big stage

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 4 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisztomania band members Willow Smith, Ebony Bouwman, Jade Van Es and Poppy Smith have just recorded their first EP.
Lisztomania band members Willow Smith, Ebony Bouwman, Jade Van Es and Poppy Smith have just recorded their first EP.

A student exchange to Japan this year will not stop Timboon-based band Lisztomania releasing its first EP this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.