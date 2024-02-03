Cyclist falls just short of top-10 Warrny goal but snares personal best

He secured a personal-best finish in the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic on Saturday but Tynan Shannon conceded he was "a bit disappointed" with his result.
The Casterton-raised rider placed 12th in the 267-kilometre race and was the first rider across the line for new south-west National Road Series outfit Team Royal Bikes.
He crossed the line one minute, 48 seconds after winner Mark O'Brien and 45 seconds after 11th-placed Ryan Schilt.
The 24-year-old Shannon, now living in Geelong, was initially aiming to finish top-10 but it wasn't to be.
"I guess it's always nice to be first home (for Royal Bikes) but I'm a little bit disappointed with how things panned out," he told The Standard.
"I had good legs but unfortunately not quite lucky enough today to get to that leader bunch but happy enough.
"I was just a bit unlucky with how many teams were represented in that first leading bunch. I was stuck in that second bunch without any assistance so trying to get across you just had so many people sitting on and couldn't really pull them back."
Shannon's 12th placed finish is his best in the race after coming 20th the past two editions.
"I wanted a top-10, a podium would have been better and thought I did have the legs," he said.
"I felt pretty good, coming into Port Campbell I felt really good, up the front doing as much as I can to get into the race. Got into the winning move but a bunch broke off the front and I was stuck in that second group.
"There is always next year and I'll have another crack for sure."
