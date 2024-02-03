The Standard
Cyclist falls just short of top-10 Warrny goal but snares personal best

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 4 2024 - 10:33am, first published 9:41am
Tynan Shannon after finishing 12th in the 2024 Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool cycling Classic. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
He secured a personal-best finish in the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic on Saturday but Tynan Shannon conceded he was "a bit disappointed" with his result.

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

