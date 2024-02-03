'Got something out of it': Cyclist wins three jerseys in home race

Saturday's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic was fruitful for Jack Aitken despite not finishing as high as he would have liked.
The Warrnambool cyclist, a member of south-west based National Road Series outfit Team Royal Bikes, placed 65th overall but snagged the king of the mountains and sprint jerseys.
He was also won the jersey for being first Warrnambool rider across the line.
Aitken showed his intent from the beginning and was part of an early break that started with five riders and was narrowed to three.
The break lasted for around 100 kilometres but was caught by the peloton with about 90kms left.
Aitken was content walking away with the pair of jerseys.
"I got something out of it at least," he told The Standard.
"Once I realised everyone was chasing I sort of wanted a bunch kick but then the wind picked up towards the end and caused splits.
"I thought it was going to be a bunch-kick so I thought 'I'll go for the jerseys and try to get something out of it'.
The opening race of the NRS campaign also marked Royal Bikes first event in the competition.
Casterton-raised Tynan Shannon was the team's quickest - finishing 12th - one minute and 48 seconds behind winner Mark O'Brien.
Shannon's Timboon-raised teammate Kobe Henderson was 22nd.
