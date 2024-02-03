'Over the moon': Veteran cyclist breaks through for fairytale Warrny win

The Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic is a race close to Mark O'Brien's heart and on Saturday he became forever etched in it's history.
The 36-year-old Horsham export, riding as an individual under sunny skies, won the 108th edition of the iconic race in a time of six hours, 24 minutes and five seconds.
He finished the 267-kilometre race 31 seconds ahead of St George Continental's Connor Sens (second) and 50 seconds in front of reigning champion and Team Bridgelane star Tristian Saunders (third).
Victory had continually eluded O'Brien for more than a decade, placing second in the 2010 edition and third in 2020, alongside numerous top-10 finishes.
"To finally come and put my name on the honour roll I'm over the moon," he told The Standard.
O'Brien, now based in Melbourne, joins former mentor and Horsham export Tim Decker as a 'Warrny' winner.
O'Brien said Decker, the 2007 champion and legend off the race, was responsible for his love of the event.
"Alongside the road nationals it's my favourite race and my original coach Timmy Decker won here back in 2007 and he always trained me up for this race because he just loved it and passed the passion onto me," he said.
O'Brien and Sens broke away from the lead group with less than 10 kilometres to go before O'Brien left the Australian gravel champion with about six kilometres remaining.
The now Melbourne-based cyclist has been a strong performer across his career but admitted Saturday's victory would "probably be my favourite".
"It's a race that I've always loved," he said.
"I used to come and watch the finish from Horsham anyway and I started racing every year and after a couple of podiums it was one of those ones I'd really have loved to tick off and I think probably behind the road nationals it's the one I'd always really wanted.
"If only you got a Warrny jersey to win all year, just like the nationals, I'd be stoked."
Funnily enough, O'Brien almost didn't feature in the race because of a family commitment.
He was meant to be heading to Adelaide before he made a late decision to enter.
"I just thought it was too good of an opportunity not to come and worst case you get a beautiful day to ride a bit closer to Adelaide for my drive now," he said with a smile.
"I'm very thankful that my family let me come and do it for the day."
O'Brien, still as passionate as ever about cycling, isn't thinking about retirement anytime soon and will likely be back to defend his Melbourne to Warrnambool title in 2025.
"As long as the Warrny keeps going I'll probably keep showing up," he said.
