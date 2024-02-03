GALLERY: Runs flow in twilight women's cricket matches

Undefeated Brierly Northern Raiders took on Cobden in a twilight match in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's division on Friday, February 2 at Purnim Recreation Reserve.
The Raiders scored 2-187 before restricting the Knights to 3-114. In other matches Nestles (2-140) got the points against Allansford-Panmure (7-80), Mortlake (7-86) got the better of North Warrnambool Eels (10-55) and Hawkesdale (2-87) defeated Russells Creek (8-51).
With one round left to play before finals, Brierly Northern Raiders, Hawkesdale, Nestles and Allansford-Panmure occupy the top-four on the ladder.
