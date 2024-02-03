The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

GALLERY: Runs flow in twilight women's cricket matches

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
February 3 2024 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the pictures from Purnim Recreation Reserve as Brierly Northern Raiders taken on Cobden in the WDCA women's division on Friday, February 2, 2024. Pictures by Anthony Brady

Undefeated Brierly Northern Raiders took on Cobden in a twilight match in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's division on Friday, February 2 at Purnim Recreation Reserve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.