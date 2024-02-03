'Hard to get': Collector stumbles across rare find from 130 years ago

Port Fairy's Clint Reed unearthed a rare vintage bottle dating back to the 1890s during a day out by the river in Warrnambool last year.
It was a lucky find for the collector who has about other 2000 bottles on display at home - many of them he has dug up over the years.
He also has a collection of 200 Coca-Cola cans from all over the world - some of which are on display at the annual collectables fair at the Wannon Rooms at the Warrnambool showgrounds this weekend.
Mr Reed said most of the cans - which come with different logos and pictures - he got at swap meets. "I just like the look of them really," he said.
But it was bottles that he first started collecting.
He was about eight when he saw someone else find a bottle buried in the ground, and that inspired him begin his own search.
Among his most prized collectable is the 130-year-old beer bottle he found while wandering through the water at the edge of the Hopkins River near Deakin University last year.
"They're pretty hard to get," he said.
For the first time, Warrnambool's Nigel Balkin has put a small part of his collection on show at the weekend's fair.
"I collect pub mirrors, porcelain signs, oil cans, bowsers, pedal cars, toy trucks," he said.
"I display it all in the shed."
But his love of collecting things is somewhat of a new hobby. "I'm still learning," he said.
Mr Balkin said he didn't have the money to buy any collectables until his mother passed away about five or six years ago. "I was fortunate to get a bit of money," he said.
His collection started with mini Singer sewing machines and grew to include his toy trucks which date back to the 1930s, '40s and '50s - his Mobiloil truck worth at least $750. "You don't see a lot of them around. It's fairly rare," he said.
Mr Balkin even has a badge that dates back to the 1956 Olympic Games. "What I believe is its a badge off all the cars that went around the MCG," he said.
South West Bottles and Collectables Club president Bruce Lowenthal the annual event was raising money for the city's hospital equipment.
"We're hoping to raise $7000. We're up to $6500 now and we've got an auction tomorrow so we're going to get there," he said.
The funds will help cover the cost of renting SmileyScopes headsets which have sophisticated IT to take children on a virtual reality adventure to relieve stress and anxiety during medical procedures.
The fair runs until 5pm Saturday, February 3, and from 10am-2.30pm on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
