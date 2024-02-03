The Standard
'Hard to get': Collector stumbles across rare find from 130 years ago

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated February 3 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Clint Reed has a collection of about 200 Coca-Cola cans which are on display this weekend.
Port Fairy's Clint Reed unearthed a rare vintage bottle dating back to the 1890s during a day out by the river in Warrnambool last year.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

