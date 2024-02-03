The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Photo finish for Adelaide cyclists in handicap, Terang teen places third

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 3 2024 - 7:55pm, first published 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Orr, Louis Van Der Berg and Darcy Abbott on the podium after the Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Luke Orr, Louis Van Der Berg and Darcy Abbott on the podium after the Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Louis Van Der Berg's decision to drive from Adelaide to Port Campbell paid off with the biggest win of his cycling career on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.