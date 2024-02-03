Photo finish for Adelaide cyclists in handicap, Terang teen places third

Louis Van Der Berg's decision to drive from Adelaide to Port Campbell paid off with the biggest win of his cycling career on Saturday.
The South Australian took out the 76-kilometre Port Campbell to Warrnambool handicap in a time of two hours, four minutes and 18 seconds, from a handicap of 18 minutes.
He narrowly edged out friend and fellow Adelaide cyclist Luke Orr in a photo finish, with the pair deciding to join hands and cross the line at the same time.
Camperdown Cycling Club's Darcy Abbott came third in two hours, four minutes and 37 seconds.
Van Der Berg, a member of South Coast Cycling Club, was thrilled with the result in his first time contesting the race.
"It's a great route and quiet and I'll definitely be back," he told The Standard.
"Probably the biggest (win of my career) I reckon. I don't think I've won a race of this stature.
"I'll take the Port Campbell to Warrnambool any day. I reckon I'll be talking about that for a few years to come."
Orr, who rides for Adelaide Masters Cycling Club, was also racing the event for the first time.
He and Van Der Berg made the trip with some other South Australians, including fifth-placed Ruhi Afnan.
"I'm very excited, very happy, it was great, a really good day," he said.
"The group worked really well together, it really just split up with five kilometres to go.
"We were all on good terms until about five kilometres to go and then a few of us slipped off the front and managed to hold it until the line."
Abbott, a promising young cyclist from Terang, was happy with his efforts.
The 17-year-old had never previously competed in the race.
"It was pretty hard coming into Warrnambool..didn't really know what to expect," he said.
"The bunch from Adelaide just took off up the climb."
Abbott, a student at Terang College, is now focused on performing strongly at club level and getting "as fit as possible".
