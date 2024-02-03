'It's triple the size': Major expansion as new store officially opens

There was a line up at the door when Horseland officially opened the doors of its major expansion at a new location in Warrnambool.
The Verdon Street site was once a giftware store and laundromat but had been revamped over the past 12 months for the new store.
Manager Jess Reynolds there had been a really good turnout for their official opening on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
"We had line up at the door, it was amazing," Ms Reynolds said.
The free giveaways were gone in seconds, she said.
Ms Reynolds said they were so thankful to their customers who had made the move to a bigger location possible.
Horseland in Warrnambool - which was now company owned - had outgrown its Lava Street site where it had operated from for about two decades.
"They built us a brand new store," Ms Reynolds said.
"It's triple the size. It's fantastic. We can stock everything for the community. We can support the racehorse trainers now.
"It's nice to be able to stock a little bit more.
"Warrnambool is a huge horse community. Not just with racing but also dressage, showjumping, cross country - eventing is quite big."
Ms Reynolds said the new location - closer to the racecourse - was more accessible for customers, especially those with horse floats in tow.
