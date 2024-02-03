The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's triple the size': Major expansion as new store officially opens

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 3 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Store manager Jess Reynolds said there was a queue when the doors officially opened on their new store in Warrnambool.
Store manager Jess Reynolds said there was a queue when the doors officially opened on their new store in Warrnambool.

There was a line up at the door when Horseland officially opened the doors of its major expansion at a new location in Warrnambool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.