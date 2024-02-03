'Rare opportunity': Rental property sold under the auction hammer

A former rental property in Allansford was one of two properties to sell during auctions at the weekend.
A two-bedroom house on a large block in Frank Street, Allansford sold for $365,000 on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
Auctioneer Jason Thwaites, of Ray White Real Estate, described the property as a "rare opportunity" with few cottages left in the area that were "ripe for development".
Mr Thwaites said the property had the potential for renovation and extension, or had enough room for an extra dwelling - pending council approvals. "There's heaps of room for shedding," he said.
More than 20 people turned out to watch the sale with a potential buyer on the phone kicking off the auction with a bid of $255,000.
Bids rose in $15,000, $10,000 and $5000 lots to $325,000.
After negotiations with the Melbourne-based sellers, the bidding was increased to $365,000 and the property declared on the market.
But there were no more bids and the property sold for that price which was within the expected selling price range of $350,000 to $380,000.
Mr Thwaites said the property had been rented out for the past seven years bringing in a weekly rent in the mid-$300s.
A two-bedroom townhouse in the "house proud" and "highly sought after" location of Norfolk Place on Warrnambool's Timor Street was passed in at auction on a vendor bid of $530,000.
But Mr Thwaites said it sold after for an undisclosed but "advanced" price.
He described the property, which was built in the mid-1990s, as one of the best places to live in Warrnambool with The Flume, bowls club and CBD a short walk away.
Mr Thwaites said auctions would start to ramp up during February.
He said there was still interest in the real estate market with each open house attracting four to six buyers.
