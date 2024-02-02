'Unusually' high number of burglaries after interstate man rolled into town

Southern Grampians police say there was an unusually high number of burglaries in the month after an Adelaide man serving an eight-month suspended jail sentence rolled into the region.
Detective First Constable Seth Hughes, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, told Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 2, 2024, there had been 16 burglaries in the Southern Grampians area in a month.
Vincent Roberts, 34, appeared in court charged with four of the alleged burglaries, as well as handling stolen goods and other offences.
Detective First Constable Hughes said investigations were ongoing into the remaining burglaries with police conducting forensic analysis and DNA taken from the accused man the day before.
He said there had been no other burglaries with unknown offenders reported since the man was arrested during a raid at his home on January 30.
Police allege Mr Roberts committed four burglaries in Casterton between January 8 and 29.
He is accused of breaking into the shed of a George Street residence and stealing a number of power and garden tools.
Then on January 11 he was allegedly captured on CCTV pawning some of the items at Mount Gambier's Cash Zone.
The court heard the footage was the only piece of evidence linking him to the break-in and theft.
Mr Roberts is also accused of breaking through a fly wire door of a Dartmoor-Hamilton Road home which he then ransacked.
He allegedly stole a large quantity of jewellery, including an engagement ring worth over $7000, piggy bank, and a drone valued at $13,000.
Police allege Mr Roberts then kicked down a door to gain entry to a Coleraine Road home in Sanford.
He allegedly rifled through a linen press, stealing zip lock bags containing one and two cent coins, as well as 18 Steve Waugh commemorative cricket coins.
The fourth burglary allegedly involved the man driving his 2003 blue Ford Focus to a Casterton home where he smashed his way in and stole $200 cash, as well as an assortment of jewellery.
The occupant returned home at 3.10pm and noticed the Ford Focus, which at that stage was empty.
Detective First Constable Hughes said the alleged victim went inside to find his house had been burgled.
"He went back out the front, saw the accused in the driver seat of the (Ford Focus) and asked if he was alright," he said.
"He said 'yeah' then drove away quickly."
The detective said Mr Roberts' interstate licence was disqualified.
He said Coleraine police and Hamilton detectives raided a Casterton property on January 30 about 11am.
Some of the stolen items were allegedly recovered at the house, including the piggy bank, Steve Waugh coins and jewellery.
Mr Roberts was arrested and during an interview he said he had purchased some of the stolen items at a Casterton op shop.
He admitted pawning some items interstate but said he obtained the items in a trade for half a gram of the drug ice.
The detective said Mr Roberts was serving an eight-month suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving to escape police pursuit.
He said as part of that sentence he was not allowed to leave South Australia and a court in that state had issued a warrant for his arrest.
A lawyer for Mr Roberts urged the court to grant him bail, stating he was the carer of his partner who suffered health conditions.
She said the man was found suitable for a bail support program that would link him in with services targeting his addiction to methamphetamine which was significantly linked to his offending.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Mr Roberts had "very, very extensive" prior convictions, including for burglaries and breaching bail.
He said while the evidence relating to the first three burglaries was not strong, police had a strong case for the burglary where Mr Roberts was found seated in the car.
"It's likely he will receive a significant term of imprisonment on that count alone," Mr Lethbridge said.
He refused bail, remanding Mr Roberts in custody and ordering he appear in court again on February 12.
