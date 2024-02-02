The Standard
'Unusually' high number of burglaries after interstate man rolled into town

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 2 2024 - 4:39pm
Southern Grampians police say there was an unusually high number of burglaries in the month after an Adelaide man serving an eight-month suspended jail sentence rolled into the region.

